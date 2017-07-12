Get your duck stamps before fall hunting season

Summer heat is blazing, but the annual launch of duck stamp sales signals the cool weather of duck season can’t be far away.
This year’s N.C. waterfowl conservation stamp and print feature pair of gadwall from a painting by Richard Clifton of Delaware and are available through the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s online N.C. Wild Store.
Clifton also was the 2011 and 2012 winner and the 2010 runner-up in North Carolina’s art competition, which this year attracted entries from 39 wildlife artists from 19 states.
Signed and numbered prints with mint stamps cost $148. A mint stamp for collectors sells for $13. Proceeds benefit the commission’s Waterfowl Fund, which supports habitat conservation in the state.
Call toll-free 866-945-3746, or go to www.ncwildstore.com.
Fall seasons: North Carolina’s general duck season starts Oct. 4. Mourning dove season starts Sept. 2 to kick off the fall seasons. Find complete dates and regulations at www.ncwildlife.org.
Federal stamp: The 2017-18 federal duck stamp, featuring Canada geese by artist James Hautman of Chaska, Minn., also is on sale. The stamp costs $25, and the proceeds are used to purchase and protect wetlands.
This year’s junior duck stamp, featuring a pair of trumpeter swans, was painted by Isaac Schreiber, 12, of Duffield, Va. Sales of the $5 stamps help promote conservation education through art.
Waterfowl hunters 16 and older must carry a duck stamp, available at post offices and sporting goods stores. Learn more at www.fws.gov/duckstamps.
Bass fishing: The trail toward the Oct. 28 championship starts July 15 when the Cashion Fishing Rods “End of Year” Team Bass Trail Qualifier #1 blasts off at Ledge Rock ramp on Falls Lake.
Registration starts at 4:30 a.m., fishing at 5:45 a.m. and first flight weigh-in at 2 p.m.
Entry fee is $110 per team. No membership is required. Each event is open to any team.
Teams competing toward the championship event on Jordan Lake, which has a top prize of $3,000 and two Cashion rods, must fish at least four qualifiers without using a substitute. The points title is worth $1,500 and two rods.
The tour continues July 29 on Jordan Lake; Aug 12, Falls; Aug. 26, Jordan; Sept. 9, Falls; Sept. 23, Kerr; Oct. 7, Shearon Harris; and Oct. 21, Jordan.
Enter or find rules at http://piedmontbassclassics.com/2017CashionEOYTrailMainPage.html. To sponsor, call Phil McCarson at 919-471-1571 or 919-971-5042.
Fishing: Carteret Community College Foundation will host its 10th Spanish Mackerel and Dolphin Fishing Tournament July 21-22 at the BoatHouse in Beaufort. The family event guarantees a $1,000 payout. Proceeds benefit students and programs. Entry costs $135-$510. Go to www.carteretsmt.com.
Coyotes: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, along with N.C. State Cooperative Extension and USDA Wildlife Services, will host a free coyote conflict management workshop July 20 in Wilkes County. Other workshops are scheduled for August. Register at www.ncwildlife.org/Have-A-Problem/Coyote-Workshops.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
Comments