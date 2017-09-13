Coastal fishing community loses ‘Capt. Jimmy’: Flounder expert Jimmy Price dies at 69

North Carolina’s fishing community has lost one of its most entertaining and knowledgeable personalities.
Southport resident James Robert Price Jr., known as “Capt. Jimmy,” died Sept. 10 at SECU Hospice & LifeCare Center in Bolivia, N.C. He was 69.
No formal service will be held, but visitors are invited to drop by to share stories with Price’s family 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17 at his beloved Wildlife Bait and Tackle and the adjacent Wildlife Grill at 4600 Fish Tackle Road in Southport.
“He didn’t want any kind of service at all,” son Donnie Price said Wednesday. “I just wanted it to be some sort of closure. There are so many people who knew him.”
Born in Union County, Price was a brick and block mason earlier in his working career. Fishing, especially for flounder, was his passion, and he eventually opened the tackle shop run by his son in recent years.
He shared tips and tales through seminars and boating and fishing shows, including the Bass and Saltwater Fishing Expo in Raleigh, the Salt Water Sportsman National Seminar Series, and for the past nine years, a series of sold-out Saltwater Fishing Schools seminars for Oak Island Parks and Recreation.
He conducted tournaments to help children in need.
“Jimmy loved kids, and he felt kids needed to celebrate Christmas,” said longtime friend Jerry Dilsaver, a fellow seminar presenter and partner in the Oak Island series. “… One Sunday before Christmas, he’d have a big deal at the grill. They’d have a Christmas celebration, and they’d hand out gifts to the less-fortunate kids.”
Online condolences may be made at www.peacocknewnamwhite.com. Memorials may be made to SECU Hospice and LifeCare Center, 955 Mercy Lane, Bolivia, NC 28422.
Boat race: The Jug-Oar-Knot Relay Race to benefit Sound Rivers will be held at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the Falls Lake Dam, 11405 Falls of Neuse Road, Raleigh.
Four-person teams will compete to fill 10 one-gallon jugs with lake water and then paddle two 2-mile loops in a canoe carrying the jugs.
Entry costs $10 per person. Proceeds benefit Neuse River and the Tar-Pamlico region projects. Canoes, paddles and life vests will be provided by Paddle Creek. Learn more at www.soundrivers.org.
Boating: The Raleigh Sail and Power Squadron will conduct a two-session America’s Boating Course safe boating and skills course at 8:30 a.m. Sept. 16 and 23 at Resurrection Lutheran School, 100 W. Lochmere Drive, Cary. Cost is $50. Contact Tom Taylor at 919-266-1860 or tomtaylor3@yahoo.com. Learn more at www.rsps.org.
Special events: The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission and outdoors organizations will hold National Hunting and Fishing Day events around the state Sept. 23. Find a list at www.ncwildlife.org/nhfd.
Youth event: Johnston County Chapter of Ducks Unlimited and Springhill Outfitters will host Greenwing Day at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at The Farm, 215 Batten Road, Selma. Go to www.facebook.com/Johnston-County-Ducks-Unlimited-166923140050731/.
Deer hunting: A free “Introduction to Deer Hunting” seminar will be held 6-9 p.m. Thursday at N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission headquarters in Raleigh, and “Practical Deer Processing” seminars will be held 6-9 p.m. Sept. 21 at Pechemann Fishing Education Center in Fayetteville and Sept. 28 in Raleigh. Some classes may be full. Sign up at www.ncwildlife.org.
