Anglers in the Gulf Stream reporting yellowfin, blackfin tuna

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
No boats have been offshore, due to the weather and high winds. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
No boats have been offshore, due to the weather and high winds. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Mullet fishing is picking up in the area, with the incoming tides, while the surf is still producing very few Spanish mackerel and bluefish. The offshore bite is almost non-existent, but a few wahoo have catching the hook. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf bite is becoming more active, with anglers reeling in pompano, spot, mullet, and black drum; all biting on bloodworms, shrimp, and cup bait. Off shore, Spanish mackerel and king fish are dominating the waters 20 miles out from the pier, primarily being caught with live baits. As for gulf stream fishing, mahi and wahoo still remain. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Bass are transitioning in the waters, due to cooler temperatures. They are being caught in 8-12 feet of water, on soft plastic Carolina rigs. The crappie have been the most consistent bite in the lake, in 12ft of water, near brush piles biting on minnows. The catfish are coming up from about 10-20ft on chicken livers, and nightcrawlers. The white bass have trickled off, but are still forming small schools in the mornings near the creeks, reeling in on blade bait, and small spoons. Water level: 251.28, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Fishing is still slow for the majority of the lake. The only reports coming in are those of crappies biting on minnows and jigs, in 12-14ft of water, near trees and shrubs. Water level: 214.73, normal 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
The crappie are on the brush in about 20 feet of water, but are biting infrequently on jigs and minnows. Water level: 298.87, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
