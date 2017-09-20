Celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day in NC on Sept. 23

Families can enjoy a great fall day and celebrate National Hunting and Fishing Day on Sept. 23.
The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission, nonprofit organizations and businesses will host or support family-friendly outdoor events focused on hunting, fishing and wildlife conservation.
Durham County Wildlife Club in Morrisville will host a free event with displays and interactive skills activities for all ages 9 a.m.-1 p.m. At the site, nonprofit Kids in Nature will conduct a paint gun duck shoot, Wake County Wildlife Club will demonstrate tree stand safety, Cabela’s will set up an inflatable archery shoot, Durham County Wildlife Club will guide guests on the archery and air rifle ranges and Chef Chad will demonstrate outdoor cooking.
“We will have several Wildlife Commission stations that look at our mission and the research that we do,” said Kris Smith, chief of the wildlife education division.
Among research topics of interest to landowners and hunters are coyote management and wildlife health, such as hemorrhagic diseases that affect the deer population.
Families who register will receive an event passport and can stop at booths to answer questions. Turning in the completed passport will earn the participants a gift bag, Smith said.
Participants are encouraged to wear sturdy walking shoes, and anyone who wants to fish should bring fishing gear.
Additional events are being held around the state:
▪ Cumberland County: Wildlife Expo, 9 am.-2 p.m., John E. Pechmann Fishing Education Center, Fayetteville.
▪ Transylvania County: Hands-on activities, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Pisgah Center for Wildlife Education in Pisgah Forest, near Brevard.
▪ Richmond County: Richmond County Ducks Unlimited’s Greenwing Fishing Event, McKinney Lake State Fish Hatchery, Hoffman. Tickets cost $20.
▪ Currituck County: Birding, archery and fishing events, 8 a.m. Mackay Island National Wildlife Refuge. For $25 each, anglers 4-14 receive a rod and reel combo, bait and other items. Register by calling 252-619-0575 or 252-453-0221, ext. 8.
▪ Nash County: Tar River Chapter of the National Wildlife Turkey Federation’s 16th annual Jakes Day, 9 a.m., Rose Hill Farms, Nashville. Free event includes air rifle, retrievers, climbing wall, rope bridge, zip line and more.
Learn more about events at www.ncwildlife.org/nhfd.
Visit www.nhfday.org for National Hunting and Fishing Day information.
Fishing: Operation North State, which takes wounded warriors and disabled veterans fishing, is hosting the Anglers Casting Hope Challenge Sept. 29-Oct. 6.
Boaters are encouraged to take a vet fishing and send a photo and $20 donation to help fund outings such as the Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival Sept. 29 at Jordan Lake’s Farrington Point access.
Boaters, volunteers and sponsors are welcome. Call Terry Snyder at 336-764-5967, or follow www.facebook.com/Operation-North-State-121467901246264.
Cobia: The N.C. Division of Marine Resources will hold its rescheduled public hearing on Atlantic Migratory Group cobia management at 7 p.m. Sept. 21 at Hatteras Community Center, 57689 N.C. 12, Hatteras. Find the plan at www.asmfc.org under Public Input. Written comment ends Oct. 6.
