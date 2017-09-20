Anglers in the Gulf Stream reporting yellowfin, blackfin tuna

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Not many boats have been offshore, due to storms in the area, but inshore anglers are reeling in speckled trout, red drum and a few flounder. These fish have been biting on live bait and plastic jigs. Near the shore, Spanish mackerel and a few bluefish have been hooked, using cup bait and squid bait. A few boats that have managed to go off shore were able to reel in white marlins, yellowfin and blackfin tunas, with ballyhoos and spreader bars. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
No boats have been offshore, due to the weather and high winds from Hurricane Jose. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore fishing is doing well in the area, with sea mullet becoming much more active in the past weeks. The waters are also holding a decent flounder bite as well. However, Hurricane Jose has shut down activity offshore. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf bite remains steady, with anglers reeling in sea mullet, spot and red drum; all biting on bloodworms, shrimp and cup bait. Out in about 8-15 miles in the water, a few king mackerel have been spotted and reeled in on mackahoo plugs. As for gulf stream fishing, wahoo still remain. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Bass are increasing in the waters. They are being caught in 8-12 feet of water, on Texas rig worms and buzz bait. The crappie have been the most consistent bite in the lake, in 12-16 feet of water, near brush piles biting on minnows. The catfish are coming up from about 10-20 feet on chicken livers and nightcrawlers. The white bass have trickled off but are still forming small schools in the mornings near the creeks, reeling in on small crank baits. Water level: 251.28, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Reports of crappie biting on minnows and jigs in 12-14 feet of water are coming in, near trees and shrubs. Catfish are also making a small appearance here and there in the waters biting on live bait. Water level: 214.73, normal 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: 298.87, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
