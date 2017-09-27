Wounded warriors, disabled vets will fish Jordan Lake

Food will be plentiful. Volunteers, too. And a fun day of fishing awaits about 60 wounded warriors and disabled veterans on Jordan Lake.
Nearly everything is in place for the Sept. 29 event, but organizer Terry Snyder hopes members of the public will deliver one extra bit of support when the military men and women gather to weigh in bass and crappie at the Farrington Point boating access in Apex.
“Come on out at 3 to 3:30 and cheer on these special Americans,” said Snyder, founder and promoter of Operation North State, a Winston-Salem organization that conducts eight free Top Shelf Fishin’ Festival events across the state.
Jordan Lake angler registration filled in February, Snyder said, but there is room for two or three more volunteer boaters to take out participants, many of whom are connected to Camp Lejeune or Fort Bragg.
Because of limited space, “we’re going to keep it at 50 boats, and we’re going to have about 60 wounded warriors on the water,” Snyder said.
The day will end with a celebratory dinner at a nearby church. Door prize and giveaway donations are still welcome. And the grassroots event, which provides much-needed recreational therapy, can add a title sponsor for a $5,000 donation, Snyder said.
Next comes the Oct. 6 Oak Island Peer Fishin’ Festival, with more than 300 anglers filling the Ocean Crest Fishing Pier on Oak Island.
“We didn’t have it last year. Hurricane Matthew knocked us out,” Snyder said. “The year before, it was unbelievable. It looked like a color chart on the pier. We’re excited about it.”
A Nov. 2 outing is planned aboard the Carolina Princess off Morehead City.
Contact Snyder at 336-764-5967, or go to www.operationnorthstate.com.
Cobia: Public comment is due Oct. 6 on the draft interstate fishery management plan for Atlantic Migratory Group cobia. Go to the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission’s website at www.asmfc.org under Public Input.
Deer hunting: A free “Practical Deer Processing” seminar will be held 6-9 p.m. Sept. 28 at N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission headquarters in Raleigh. Register at www.ncwildlife.org.
Flounder: Apply by 5 p.m. Sept. 30 to join the N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission Southern Flounder Fishery Management Plan Advisory Committee. Find an application at http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/mfc-advisory-committees.
Banquets: The Onslow Bay chapter of Coastal Conservation North Carolina will hold its banquet and live auction Sept. 28 in the Rotary Club in Swansboro. Go to www.ccanc.org.
Fishing: The Fishing for Camdyn Benefit Tournament will be held Sept. 30 out of Ledge Rock boat ramp on Falls Lake. Entry costs $100. Proceeds benefit Camdyn St. John’s treatments for gastroschisis. Call Kevin Farley at 336-244-9842.
Awards: Piedmont Wildlife Center is accepting nominations for its Environmental Leadership Awards. Youth, adult and business awards will be presented at the Nov. 4 Night in the Woods Gala. Go to www.piedmontwildlifecenter.org.
Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
Comments