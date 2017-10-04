NC teen bowhunter savors world team title in 3D archery

Compound bow shooter Dalton Richardson, left, a 16-year-old Chatham Central High School junior from Bear Creek, celebrates with his U.S. teammates – longbow shooter Calvin Smock, 66, of Pennsylvania, center, and barebow shooter Dewayne Martin, 47, of Virginia – after edging past Spain to win the World Archery 3D Championship in Robion, France, Sept. 19-24, 2017. PHOTO COURTESY OF DALTON RICHARDSON