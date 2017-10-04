Anglers in the Gulf Stream reporting yellowfin, blackfin tuna

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Activity remains slow with high winds, and lack of booking with the season. inshore anglers are reeling in speckled trout, red drum and a few bluefish. These fish have been biting on live bait and plastic jigs. A few boats that have managed to go offshore were able to reel in mahi and blackfin tunas, with ballyhoos and spreader bars. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
No report given. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore fishing is doing well amd anglers are reeling in sea mullet, bluefish, flounder, and spots using finger mullet and bloodworms. Outshore Spanish mackerel and wahoo are coming in. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf bite remains steady, with anglers reeling in Virginia mullet, pompano and red drum; all biting on bloodworms, and shrimp. Out in the back waters, a few flounder and red drum have been spotted and reeled in on beer lures and live minnows. As for offshore and Gulf Stream fishing, wahoo, albacore and king mackerel still remain. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Bass remain steady in the waters. They are being caught in 2-12 feet of water, on chatter and spinner bait. The crappie have been the most consistent bite in the lake, in 10-15 feet of water, near brush piles biting on minnows. The white bass have moved up the river channels and into small creeks, reeling in on small blade baits and small spoons. Water level: 251.28, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222.; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Reports of crappie biting on minnows and jigs in 12-14 feet of water are coming in, near trees and shrubs. Water level: 214.73, normal 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
In the mouth of the lake and also near the start of the creeks, catfish are lurking and being reeled in. While in the deep brushes, crappie are being captured with shrimp and bloodworms. Bass fishing is slow, but a few have been caught on crankbait. Water level: 298.87, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
Comments