TV producer Chris Douglas comes home to highlight NC hunting and fishing

After 17 years of filming and producing hunting and fishing shows as far away as New Zealand, Chris Douglas is – for the most part – back home near Sanford.
Except now he travels the state to record episodes of his latest TV series, “Carolina All Out.” The shows focus on hunting and fishing around North Carolina.
“The whole intention of the show is to highlight the many natural resources in North Carolina,” Douglas, the producer and host, said.
Raised on a Lee County tobacco farm, Douglas continued to live in the area as he traveled as a cameraman, producer and field producer for national and international series on ESPN, Outdoor Channel, Sportsman Channel, Pursuit Channel, NBC Sports and other networks. Among big outdoors names he worked with are Tom Miranda and Jim Shockey.
Douglas runs Ballistic Productions out of his office in Lemon Springs and lives in Greenwood Township with his wife of 22 years, Genelle, and their children, Hayden, 19, and Hayley, 17, who have competed on school hunter safety teams.
With fall hunting starting, Douglas is working with longtime friend and videographer Kenneth Chesson of Williamson in Martin County on 2018’s shows, with a June 30 premier planned.
“We can dedicate a show to entertainment but direct people back to our website, and there we want to have educational videos such as what you need for a pier fishing rig,” Douglas said.
He hopes to feature local restaurants and add video correspondents too.
“I’m going to do some camera schools. I’d like to have some contributors from around the state,” he said.
Securing sponsors is essential. Southern Pines clothing manufacturer XGO provides support, as does Kinston’s Neuse Sports Shop, which shows “Carolina All Out” on a huge screen. Piggly Wiggly groceries and CVA muzzleloaders signed on.
The inaugural 11-episode series, launched June 30, is re-airing on Fridays on CW22 at 8 a.m. and at 6:30 a.m. on FOX Eastern Carolina. The shows are posted on YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7JMmTVGzQ4WbH0Zfrw1Krw. More stations can be found at www.carolinaallout.com, and fans can follow on Facebook and Instagram.
“Our goal is to cover the whole state,” said Douglas, who will be at the Wake County Wildlife Club's Dixie Deer Classic March 2-4.
Through his adventures outdoors, Douglas, 45, has kept his day job, working as a real estate broker for Farms and Land Realty, also a sponsor.
“It’s been a goal of mine for some years to do this,” he said, “so I’ve finally been able to achieve it this year.”
Deer: A new site has opened for hunters to donate deer to programs that feed the community. The site is located at 4503 Ross Road, Lillington, 27546. Find sites or donate toward processing costs at www.nchuntersforthehungry.org.
Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
