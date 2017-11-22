For Topsail angler, fishing means catching, not wishing　

Fall weather is fickle. One day, the water is serene, the sun shines, the air is warm and the wind is calm. That was what it was like the day before. But, Capt. Wayne Crisco, who operates Last Resort Charters out of Topsail Beach, was now bundled up against a sky overcast with gray clouds that spit a cold, intermittent rain.
“If I worried about what the weather is going to do, I would not be able to run a charter business,” Crisco said. “I go no matter what the weather and catch fish in all types of conditions. It’s just another fishing day for me.”
For some anglers, fishing is only wishing they could catch a fish. However, calls his outings “catching” trips, not “fishing” trips.
At 36, he has been a fishing guide for 11 years. Before moving to Hampstead about 12 years ago, he lived at Oak Island, so he has always been immersed in saltwater fishing.
Never miss a local story.
“Red drum and black drum are reliable fish to catch,” he said. “When a cold front like this one hits, they may bite stronger ahead of the weather and they may bite a little less after it arrives. But they will still be biting. It is more important to know where to fish than it is to worry about the weather.”
The places he fishes are spots that most other anglers shy away from because of the difficulty of fishing them. The first place he stopped was a bridge. Tying up to the pilings in the wind and current was a bit tricky. However, he whipped a loop of line around one of the pilings and tied the boat with the bow facing into the current.
He pulled a plastic bag of fresh shrimp from a bed of ice and spitted one of them on a hook. Rather than peeling the shrimp or removing its head, he simply hooked as much of the shrimp as he could with the hook. The rig was a flounder rig with a 1-ounce egg sinker, an 18-inch, 20-pound test monofilament leader, a No. 10 swivel and a No. 2 wide bend hook. Any freshwater bass angler knows the rig well. Long before the bass circuit pros adapted it as their own and renamed it a Carolina rig, saltwater anglers called it a flounder rig. While there are many variations of the rig, it is a reliable rig for catching any fish that earns its living along the bottom.
“Flip the shrimp in there,” he said. “That’s where the fish will be.”
Flip, indeed. The maze of wooden pilings and crossbeams defied anything that a sane fisherman could call a cast. Rather than hauling back and letting fly with the rod, he demonstrated a more subtle technique. Threading the rod through the timbers, he hooked his index finger around the line to hold it securely, flipped open the bail of a spinning reel and, dropping the rod tip to load the rod, he bounced it upward in the manner of a diver loading a springboard. When the rod lofted the sinker, he released the line. The sinker dropped down perhaps a dozen feet away, making a gentle splash that was quickly absorbed by the rushing current.
While it appeared that the hook would have snagged on all of that submerged lumber and the bases of the concrete bridge supports, he turned the reel handle to engage the bail. Holding the line tight to keep the sinker from rolling, he waited with an expression of concentration on his face. But, he did not have to wait for long.
“There he is!” he exclaimed. “Feels like a red drum!”
He was using Penn Battle II rods, appropriately named for the ensuing fight. He had the drag of his Penn Battalion reel locked down so the fish could not pull any line from the reel. It truly was a “make it or break it” moment as the fish headed between the pilings. However, he pulled hard on the rod while still holding it horizontally between the crossbeams. After a couple of minutes, he walked the rod back to the other side of his boat, pulling the fish with it and out into the open water. At that point, he lifted the rod tip and fought the fish in what most anglers consider the normal way.
A short time later, the red drum, which was a keeper of about 24 inches total length, struggled in the landing net. Red drum have a slot size of 18 to 27 inches in total length from the nose to the compressed tail. The creel limit is one fish. While Crisco has no problem with his clients keeping fish, this was a fun trip, so he held the fish horizontally in the water until it regained its strength before letting it swim back to its Jenga-stick home.
Crisco hooked another shrimp and gave it a flip. Another fish bit in an instant. He played the fish the same way, with his 15-pound test braided line put to the test when the fish scraped it against a barnacle-encrusted piling. The line held, while a monofilament line would probably have abraded and parted.
“It’s a black drum,” he said. “They are such pretty fish.”
The black drum creel limit is 10 fish per day between 14 and 25 inches total length, with one fish greater than 25 inches allowed per angler. The first black drum was not quite 14 inches long.
The next fish that came over the side was an undersized black sea bass. Crisco said few black sea bass caught in inshore waters was keeper sized. South of Cape Hatteras, the creel limit is seven fish greater than 13 inches in length.
“The sea bass are the biggest problem,” he said. “They are everywhere and steal your bait. It doesn’t take them long to go through a pound of shrimp.”
One of the more unusual fish he caught was a northern puffer or blow toad. It blew itself up to the size of a spiny soft ball in its defensive display.
Before the morning was over, he switched spots several times, fishing at bridges and piers around the area. He caught a couple of dozen fish of various species despite the dreary weather.
“What I really wonder is where I can find a cup of coffee,” he said.
It was time for him to head for the dock and the warm comforts of home.
Comments