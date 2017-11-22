New Harnett County site lets hunters donate deer with less driving

Gun and ammo? Check. License? Check. Hunting buddies? Check. Land and permission to hunt? Check. Freezer space? Uh …
What does a hunter do when the freezer is full?
Search the internet, of course. That’s how one group of hunters discovered the newest drop-off location for donations of field-dressed deer to the nonprofit N.C. Hunters for the Hungry.
“I was looking for a place closer to where I hunt now,” said Morrisville’s Kelly Sutton, who hunts in Harnett County and found the site started by the husband-wife team of Guy and Judy Gardner on their property at 4503 Ross Road in Lillington.
Previously, a hunter in the region needed to drive to Bladen, Wilson, Franklin, Alamance or Randolph counties to reach the nearest Hunters for the Hungry-certified processors.
“Judy and I decided we wanted to set up a drop-off site,” Guy Gardner said. “There’s a big gap between Franklin and Bladen counties. … The idea is to make it easy to donate if they shoot an extra deer.”
With a walk-in cooler and two freezers, the Gardners, aided by their son and a neighbor, skin and quarter carcasses bound for processing at Noble Meats in Spring Lake. There, the venison is ground and packaged for food pantries including the Christians United Outreach Center of Lee County, the Harnett Food Pantry in Lillington and the Fuquay-Varina Emergency Food Pantry in Wake County.
This year, hides are cleaned and salted for a Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation effort that supplies gloves for disabled veterans who use wheelchairs, Gardner said.
“We’re definitely going to be supporters of the program on all aspects,” said Sutton, 58, a store manager for a large grocery chain.
At the site less than a half-hour’s drive from a 330-acre lease he shares with three friends, Sutton has donated meat from a 13-point buck that topped 200 pounds, an 11-pointer and a 9-pointer. He plans to donate does as the group manages the herd and helps newer hunters and their children gain experience.
“We want to hunt a lot and get a chance to pull the trigger,” Sutton said.
One of 10 drop-off sites that feed to 13 certified processors, the Gardners’ site is sponsored by South Wake Conservationists Chapter of the N.C. Wildlife Federation. Support also comes from the Farmers and Communities Manage Deer, an N.C. Tobacco Trust Fund Commission program.
A hunter must supply the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission authorization number given when the kill is reported. Details such as hunt location and deer weight are recorded.
“It’s quick and easy,” Sutton said. “There’s no reason not to do it.”
Already, 26 of the site’s goal of 32 deer have been donated, including an 11-year-old Cumberland County boy’s first deer. With funding to process 50 deer at $50 each, Gardner said, the site will take deer as long as possible.
To find a processor or a drop-off site or to donate toward processing costs, go to www.nchuntersforthehungry.org.
