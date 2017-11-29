Baying a black bear in a Carolina bay is a challenge 　

A caravan of pickup trucks drove along a logging road, the sounds of hounds whining and tails wagging along with the occasional excited bark giving away the contents of the kennels built into their beds. Every so often, a VHF radio crackled loudly through the open window of a pickup cab.
“His tracks are heading toward the corner of the property,” said one voice. “It’s anybody’s guess which way he will go once we put the dogs on him. What do you think?”
Several hunters eventually stopped and ganged up near a rain-slick trail leading into a Carolina bay or pocosin, a name stemming from an Algonquin word for “swamp on a hill.” The incredibly thick vegetation includes several species of bay trees that give the oval shaped depressions their English name. The voice over the VHF radio belonged to one of the hunters, Keith Daniels. Daniels is a member of the Currie Hunting Club, which leases a large tract of land from a timber company for hunting deer and bear in Pender County.
“I have hunted with the Currie Hunting Club since I was in high school,” said Daniels, the 48-year-old owner of a trucking company in Currie. “I have joined the club every year just to hunt bears. I don’t hunt deer.”
Daniels had several dogs, mostly Plott hounds. The hunters had found the track of a large bear that he estimated to weigh about 350 pounds, along with some tracks made by smaller bears. The bears had left other signs of their passing as well, including droppings that told they had been eating corn and sweet potatoes that club members used to attract deer to their stands along with gall berries and bay berries indigenous to the pocosin.
“The biggest bears can’t climb trees, so they fight with the dogs on the ground,” said Doug Macnab, 59, a consultant for a nutritional company who lives in Ontario, Canada. “I came down South because our bears have gone to sleep.”
Macnab said the bear season back home in Ontario runs May 1-June 15 and August 15-November 30, ending when the bears go into hibernation. He is also a bear hunting guide who allows clients to bring their own dogs on a hunt.
“That’s how I met Keith, Eric and some of the other hunters,” he said. “They came up to hunt with me in Canada. Now, I am staying with Keith and hunting in North Carolina.”
“I run mostly Plott hounds and a few red-ticks,” said Eric Smith, 40, a diesel mechanic from Currie. I have six dogs today.”
While the hunters met at 7:30 a.m., it was two hours later, after they had checked their game cameras for photos of bears and driven miles of forest roads looking for bear tracks in the sand and mud that they led their strike dogs into the woods on leashes, one hunter leashed to one dog.
My strike dog is Rosco, a Plott hound,” Smith said. “He has what we call a cold nose, which means he can smell a bear a long time after it has passed. If he works the track long enough warm it up, we will pack other dogs to him. If the dogs put enough pressure on the bear he will tree or bay on the ground. The dogs will hold him there until the shooter can get to them.”
The designated shooter was a Currie Hunting Club member, Chris House. He has never taken a bear.
“I borrowed a lever-action Marlin rifle in .450 Marlin caliber from Keith,” said House, 48, an analytical chemist from Wilmington. “I had a scoped deer rifle and a shotgun without any sights. Keith said his rifle would be better because it has more stopping power.”
The strike dogs headed one way then the other, keeping up their trailing and backtracking for an hour. All the while, the hunters kept track of them by their howls as well as through electronic tracking collars. When it appeared the dogs would trail the bear off the club’s property, they caught them and tried to set them on the tracks of a different bear. After that attempt and another, despite all of the bear sign in the area, the dogs were unable to find enough hot scent to give chase and the hunters gave up in mid-afternoon.
“About 50 percent of our bear hunts result in a treed or bayed bear,” Smith said. “Even when the dogs tree them, we let most of the smaller bears go. The goal is to shoot a big bear, not just any bear. A big one weighs over 500 pounds.”
