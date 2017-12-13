Nonprofits span the state with giving opportunities to support outdoor recreation

If your bank account still has a few dollars at the end of this buying and giving season, don’t forget the organizations that provide outdoors opportunities.
Nonprofits serve the state from the mountains to the sea. Here are a few that would benefit from donations of any size.
For fans of mountain trout streams, there’s the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians (www.flyfishingmuseum.org) in Bryson City. And trout anglers will appreciated the N.C. Trout Unlimited Council and its local chapters (www.nctu.org).
On the coast, the N.C. Aquarium Society (www.ncaquariumsociety.com) supports the aquariums at Fort Fisher, Pine Knoll Shores and Manteo, along with Jennette’s Pier at Nags Head. The N.C. Fisheries Association (www.ncfish.org) supports the commercial fishermen who bring in the seafood for seafood restaurants and shops and grocery stores. N.C. Sea Grant has a fund that supports programming and graduate studies. Coastal Conservation Association North Carolina (www.ccanc.org) pursues sustainability and conservation issues for recreational fishermen. And dozens of tournaments on the piers, sounds and nearshore and offshore waters support charitable projects, including the N.C. Lions VIP Fishing Tournament (www.ncvipfishing.org), the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament (www.thebigrock.com).
Tying together the mountains and the coast is the Mountains-to-the-Sea Trail (www.mountainstoseatrail.org), and the Friends of the MTS Trail host events and maintain trails. Your local parks and recreation program also offers outdoors programs.
Lots of organizations support wildlife, habitat and conservation, also providing recreational use: N.C. Wildlife Federation (www.ncwf.org), N.C. Wildlife Habitat Foundation (www.ncwhf.org), N.C. Ducks Unlimited (www.ncducks.org) and N.C. National Wild Turkey Federation (www.ncnwtf.com).
Many of those organizations offer youth programs, and there’s the N.C. Youth Shooting Foundation (www.ncysf.org), plus 4-H shooting sports (www.nc4-hshootingsports.org).
Feed the needy by helping N.C. Hunters for the Hungrydonate venison, and help hunters with physical challenges get outdoors through N.C. Handicapped Sportsmen (www.nchandicappedsportsmen.com).
Use a Google search or check Facebook to find an organization that fits your interests.
Dogs: If pets are a passion, consider helping retired or failed hunting dogs.
At 501(c)3 Cause-N-Dog Rescue in Snow Hill in Green County, two English setters surrendered by hunters who use a nearby preserve need homes, as do beagles and a New Leash on Life-trained Walker hound, said Tyra Scroggins, who rescues dogs with mother Catherine Scroggins.
“Twenty-five dollars to us is a lot,” Tyra Scroggins said. “That’s almost a full tank of gas to get to the vet. There are a lot of expenses when you’re running a rescue.”
Details are at www.facebook.com/cndrescue.
Recall: Ravin Crossbows of Superior, Wis., on Dec. 11 announced a voluntary recall of white plastic mold clip-on arrow nocks. Go to http://ravincrossbows.com/safety-instruction/notices/.
Got another nonprofit to list? Send news and announcements to outdoors@newsobserver.com.
Boggess: boggess.teri@gmail.com Twitter: @BoggessT
