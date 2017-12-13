Fishing report

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
The area is still experiencing low fishing traffic, primarily still catching yellow and blackfin tuna offshore. However, the waters are holding a good wahoo bite. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
No report given. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
All good things must come to an end, with the trout and bluefin tuna season coming to a close. Inshore, anglers are still reeling in a few speckled trout and grey trout on soft plastics and beer lures. Reports of albacore have been coming in as well. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf is home to a few speckled trout and Virginia mullet, with the occasional red drum and black drum hanging out closer to the docks. Inshore is where you can find more red drum and black drum as well. The fish are biting best on artificial baits and shrimp bait. A few grouper and king mackerel are out in the deep end biting on artificial bait, live bait and dead bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
The waters continue to cool, with temperatures dropping into the low 50s. The area continues to be slow for bass fishing. They are scattered around the back of the creek, biting on drop shots, jerk bait and square bill crank bait. Crappie fishing remains good in 12 to 20 feet of water, biting on minnows. Locating the white bass still requires some special strategies, as they are spotty within the lake and tricky to find. They are generally being caught in the mouths of the creeks, biting on blade bait and small spoons. Water level: 248.97, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
Fishing remains relativity light in the area. Crappie are running near the lake edges and brush in about 10-12 feet of water and are biting on minnows. Water level: 208.50, low 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
No report given. Water level: 294.77, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)
