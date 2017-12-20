Outdoors

Here is this week’s area fishing report

December 20, 2017 03:12 PM

Saltwater

Oregon Inlet

Offshore fishing in the area is pretty much non-existent, with small reports of sound stripers and yellowfin tuna inshore. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.

Buxton/Hatteras

No report given. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.

Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet

On January 1st, bluefin tuna season will open, and is expected to offer results for the area’s fishermen. Inshore, speckled trout, striped bass, and sea mullet continue to dominate the waters for anglers. Closer to the coast, king mackerel have been biting, here and there. Net fishers in the area are also doing well, capturing jumping mullet. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.

Topsail Island

The pier and surf is still drawing speckled trout and Virginia mullet, with the occasional red drum and black drum hanging out closer to the docks. Inshore you can find more red drum and black drum. The fish are biting best on artificial baits and shrimp bait. A few false albacore, grouper and king mackerel are out in the deep end biting on artificial bait, live bait and dead bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.

Freshwater

Falls Lake

The waters continue to cool. The area continues to be slow for bass fishing. They are scattered around the back of the creek, biting on jerk bait and square bill and crank bait. Crappie fishing remains good in 15 to 20 feet of water, biting on minnows. The white bass in the area have started to settle, making them tricky to find. They are generally being caught in the mouths of the creeks, biting on blade bait and small spoons. Water level: 248.97, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.

Jordan Lake

A slight pickup is occurring in the area. Crappie fishing is doing well resulting from the slightly warmer temperatures. They still remain in near the lake edges and brush in about 10-12 feet of water and are biting on minnows and jigs. Water level: 208.50, low 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.

Kerr Lake

No report given. Water level: 294.77, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.

(For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/)

