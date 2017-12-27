Speckled trout, striped bass, mullet dominate waters at Cape Lookout, Bogue Inlet

Saltwater
Oregon Inlet
Closed for the holidays, will reopen Dec. 28. Contact: Oregon Inlet Fishing Center 252-441-6301, www.oregon-inlet.com.
Buxton/Hatteras
Never miss a local story.
There’s been some small activity out in the waters. Sea mullet, puppy drum are among the few fish being caught, using shrimp bait. Artificial lures have been bringing some speckled trout. Contact: 252-995-5414, www.hatteras-island.com; offshore news, Oden’s Dock 252-986-2555, www.odensdock.com; or www.hatterasharbor.com.
Cape Lookout/Bogue Inlet
Inshore, speckled trout, striped bass and sea mullet continue to dominate the waters for anglers. Closer to the coast, king mackerel have been biting. Net fishers in the area are also doing well, capturing jumping mullet. Contact: EJW Outdoors 252-247-4725; Portside Marina 252-726-7678; www.ncoif.com.
Topsail Island
The pier and surf are still drawing speckled trout, bluefish and Virginia mullet, with the occasional flounder, red drum and black drum hanging out closer to the docks. Inshore there’s more red drum and black drum. The fish are biting best on artificial baits and shrimp bait. A few grouper and king mackerel are out in the deep end biting on artificial bait, live bait and dead bait. Contact: East Coast Discount Tackle 910-328-1887, www.eastcoastsports.com.
Freshwater
Falls Lake
Closed for the holidays until Jan. 9. Water level: 248.97, normal 251.5, full pool 264.8. Contact Outhouse Tackle Co. 919-847-1222; www.outhousetackle.com.
Jordan Lake
A slight pickup is occurring in the area. Crappie fishing is doing well because of the slightly warmer temperatures. They still remain near the lake edges and brush in about 15 feet of water and are biting on minnows and jigs. Water level: 208.50, low 216, full pool 240. Contact: Wilsonville General Store 919-362-7101; Crosswinds Marina 919-387-7011.
Kerr Lake
Crappie continue to flourish in the area, in 15-20 feet of water. In the mouths of the creeks, a few striped bass have been caught. Also in the area, catfish and bass are being reeled in best using cup bait, minnows and crank bait. Water level: 294.77, normal 302, full pool 320. Contact: Bobcat’s Bait & Tackle 434-374-8381; www.kerrlake.com.
For water levels go to http://epec.saw.usace.army.mil/
Comments