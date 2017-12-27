Want to get outdoors in the new year? Here’s how you can start.

When the weather turns cold, daydreamers can look ahead to favorite pursuits. It’s not too early to plan time at a variety of outdoors-related events the new year will bring. Here are ideas to get you started.
Use our many trails: State parks will be open Jan. 1 for First Day Hikes. One family-friendly hike will start at 11 a.m. on the Mountains-to-Sea Trail; meet at the Falls Lake causeway pull-off on Six Forks Road. Find hikes at ncparks.gov/first-day-hikes.
Check out a boat show: The Bass and Saltwater Expo previews the boating and fishing season with vendors and seminars Jan. 12-14 at the State Fairgrounds in Raleigh. Visit www.bassandsaltwaterfishingexpo.com. The 26th Raleigh Convention Center Boat Show is in downtown Raleigh Feb. 1-4. Go to http://bit.ly/2l7dpb5.
Have your say: Be involved by participating in the public hearing process for the N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission’s 2018-19 fishing, hunting and wildlife resource management regulations. Public hearings will be held Jan. 9-25. Comment ends Feb. 1. Find a schedule and proposed regulations on deer, bear, alligator, trout, catfish, feral swine and more at http://bit.ly/2pJnBuV.
Jan. 15 is the deadline for comment on allowing hunting for migratory birds on Sundays. Go to ncmigratorybirds.org.
Marvel at an expo: A don’t-miss event is Wake County Wildlife Club’s 38th Dixie Deer Classic hunting exposition March 2-4 at the State Fairgrounds. The event offers seminars, kids activities, an archery contest and even Carolina DockDogs canine competitions. Go to dixiedeerclassic.org.
Enjoy a festival: Arts of the Pamlico will host the 22nd East Carolina Wildlife Arts Festival Feb. 9-10 in downtown Washington, N.C. Go to artsofthepamlico.org.
Talk turkey: The April 7-13 youth season kicks off with the Pirate Classic Youth Hunt near Greenville and other National Wild Turkey Federation chapter events. The statewide season runs April 14-May 12. Go to ncwildlife.org and ncnwtf.com.
Admire the fish: The billfishing world turns its attention to the 60th Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament in Morehead City June 8-16. Triangle boats and anglers often chase a $1 million prize. Go to thebigrock.com.
Watch for the expansion of the Fly Fishing Museum of the Southern Appalachians in Bryson City this summer. Go to flyfishingmuseum.org.
Join a committee: The deadline is Jan. 2 to apply to N.C. Marine Fisheries Commission fisheries advisory committees. Go to http://bit.ly/2lhQZTD.
Send a kid to camp: The Eastern 4-H Center in Columbia, N.C., will host Camp Canvasback in July for hunters ages 12-17. Go to http://bit.ly/2BJVQ7f. And the Fur Fish & Game Rendezvous takes place in July at Millstone 4-H Camp in Ellerbe. Go to millstone4hcamp.com.
