Plan for Carolina RailHawks changes show up on team’s App

The Carolina RailHawks soccer team’s plans for the future seemed to become clearer when a post on the club’s mobile application last week included an announcement that the team was going to be re-branded to North Carolina F.C. as a part of a campaign to earn a bid in top-tier Major League Soccer.
The RailHawks have been promoting a New State of Soccer event on Tuesday “relay exciting news.”
A fan from the Triangle Soccer Fanatics supporters club noticed there had been a post live for three days that announced the team was going to be re-branded and that it would add a team that would compete in the National Women’s Soccer League.
It would not be the first time for professional women’s soccer in Cary. The the Carolina Courage competed from 2001 to 2003 and recorded attendance numbers that surpassed the RailHawks’ average.
The RailHawks declined to comment.
