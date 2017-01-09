Professional women’s soccer team to play in Cary

0:45 North Carolina Inaugural Ball moments Pause

1:19 What happened when the Georgia Tech swim team got snowed in?

0:29 Cold conditions stay around the Triangle

2:26 UNC's Joel Berry on defensive intensity

3:40 Here's how the principal at Cardinal Gibbons announces that school is canceled on Monday

5:22 NC State's Mark Gottfried: "I think we were as bad as you could possibly be"

1:34 NC State's Dorn on team's failure to respond to UNC

1:22 Icy road conditions and sliding cars on New Leesville Road

13:05 Gov. Cooper delivers Inaugural Address via video