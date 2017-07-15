NC Courage falls 1-0 in Portland

The North Carolina Courage’s hard-fought battle ended in a 1-0 loss to the Thorns on Saturday. Hayley Raso’s second half goal was unmatched by the Courage, resulting in NC’s fifth defeat of the season. Despite the loss, the Courage still has enough points to remain at the top of the table with 27.
The Courage wraps up its two-game road trip as it visits FC Kansas City on Saturday. The Courage returns home to Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer park on Aug. 5 at 7:30 p.m. to take on the Seattle Reign FC.
Saturday’s box score
Portland Thorns FC
0
1
1
North Carolina Courage
0
0
0
Lineups:
PTFC: Adrianna Franch; Meghan Klingenberg, Emily Menges, Emily Sonnett, Celeste Boureille, Lindsay Horan, Allie Long, Tyler Lussi (Mallory Weber 80’), Ashleigh Sykes (Meghan Cox, 75’), Hayley Raso (Kelli Hubly 84’), Christine Sinclair.
Subs not used: Katherine Reynolds, Kendall Johnson, Ashley Herndon, Britt Eckerstrom,
Courage: Katelyn Rowland; Jaelene Hinkle, Abby Erceg, Abby Dahlkemper, Taylor Smith, Samantha Mewis, McCall Zerboni, Makenzy Doniak (Stephanie Ochs 80’), Debinha (Elizabeth Eddy 72’), Lynn Williams, Ashley Hatch (Jessica McDonald 63’)
Subs not used: Sabrina D’Angelo, Sam Witteman
Goals:
PTFC: Raso (Klingenberg 70’)
Cautions:
PTFC: Raso 62’
Courage: Smith 70’
