RailHawks announce plans to pursue MLS bid, stadium

The Carolina RailHawks announced plans Tuesday to pursue a Major League Soccer franchise in the Triangle as well as a new 20,000 seat stadium.
At a press conference Tuesday, team Steve Malik and president and general manager Curt Johnson said the team wass being rebranded with the goal of bringing the highest level of men’s and women’s soccer to the Triangle.
The Carolina RailHawks will be renamed North Carolina Football Club and the team introduced a new crest and colors at the event.
“This is a brand restatement,” said North Carolina FC Owner Steve Malik. “We aspire to be at the top level of both men’s and women’s professional soccer, so we are pursuing MLS and NWSL bids as well as a new stadium. We made a conscious decision to brand ourselves as North Carolina’s professional club. A united soccer community will be one of the keys to reaching these goals.”
Malik announced a public campaign to be awarded an MLS franchise within the next 12-18 months and said he is planning to accelerate efforts to finalize a location and begin construction on a new 20,000 seat stadium within the next year. The location and renderings will be unveiled in 2017, according to Malik.
“We feel we are well positioned for this,” Malik continued. “The market is ready for an MLS team based on our geographical location, population growth, dynamic economic environment and significant soccer participation. MLS requires a minimum of 20,000 seats with amenities in order to maximize revenue, and a new stadium is vital to our plans as it would increase the economic impact in the area and allow us to better showcase the sport.”
Comments