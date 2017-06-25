NCFC loses third game of June

Following a quick go ahead goal by Tiyi Shipalane, North Carolina FC allowed Indy Eleven to score two goals within five minutes of each other and fell 2-1. With the loss, NCFC has gone winless in the month of June with a record of 0-1-3 in NASL competition. Indy came away with the win thanks to goals from Justin Braun and Éamod Zayed in the 24th and 28th minute respectively. NCFC will have nine days off before an Independence Day matchup with Miami FC.
Saturday’s box score
North Carolina FC
1
0
1
Indy Eleven
2
0
2
Lineups:
NCFC: Brian Sylvestre; Christian Ibeagha, Kreem Moses, Connor Tobin, Paul Black, Lance Laing (Saaid Robinson 45’), Tiyi Shipalane, Austin Da Luz (James Marcelin 78’), Nazmi Albadawi, Billy Shuller, Matthew Fondy (Andre Fortune 74’)
Subs not used: Brian Shriver, Macklin Robinson, Boluwatife Akinyode, Brad Ruhaak
Indy: Jon Busch; Nemanja Vukovic, Colin Falvey, Marco Franco, Daniel Keller (Anthony Manning 85’), Don Smart, Ben Speas, Brad Ring, Sinisa Ubiparipovic (Craig Henderson 67’), Éamon Zayed (David Goldsmith 77’), Justin Braun
Subs not used: Keith Cardona, Tanner Thompson
Goals:
NCFC: Shipalane (12’)
Indy: Braun (24’), Zayed (28’)
Cautions:
NCFC: Ideagha (29’), Moses (57’)
Indy: Smart (45+7’)
Ejections:
NCFC: --
Indy: --
