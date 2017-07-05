Schuler’s lone goal helps North Carolina defeat Miami

North Carolina FC claimed three points with a 1-0 shutout win over NASL-leading Miami FC on Tuesday night at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park to hand Miami its first loss in nearly three months of play. The win moves NCFC within three points of the top four and denies Miami FC the NASL Spring Season title for another week.
“I thought that they put a lot of heart and a lot of hard work into it,” NCFC coach Colin Clarke said. “They really stuck together against a very good team. If you read the headlines right now, it’s the first time that they’ve been beaten since April 8. They’ve been on a good run, but I thought overall we deserved it tonight. I thought we were better, we looked hungry, and we got what we deserved at the end of the night.”
Billy Schuler came up with the only goal of the game for his fifth tally across all competitions. Miami FC’s potent attack tested NCFC throughout the match, but Brian Sylvestre kept the visitors at bay with four strong saves.
Tuesday’s box score
North Carolina FC
0
1
1
Miami
0
0
0
Lineups:
NCFC: Brian Sylvestre; Connor Tobin; Christian Ibeagha; Paul Black; James Marcelin; Austin Da Luz; Jose Carranza (Andre Fortune 73’); Lance Laing (Boluwatife Akinyode 85’); Nazmi Albadawi; Billy Schuler (Matthew Fondy 72’).
Subs not used: Kareem Moses; Matias Reynares; Tiyi Shipalane; Brian Shriver.
Miami: Daniel Vega; Blake Smith; Hunter Freeman; Rhett Bernsteing (Jonathan Borrajo 41’); Mason Trafford; Michael Lahoud; Richie Ryan; Ariel Martinez (Jaime Chávez 70’); Calvin Rezende (Michel 83’); Stefano Pinho; Vincenzo Rennella.
Subs not used: Ryan Herman; Jonny Steele; Gabriel Farfan; Tyler Ruthven.
Goals:
NCFC: Schuler 65’ (Assists: Carranza)
Cautions:
NCFC: Marcelin 34’
Miami: Lahoud 67’. Rezende 50’.
