North Carolina FC Falls 2-1 at Edmonton

North Carolina FC dropped a tough result on the road at FC Edmonton on Friday night, falling 2-1 at Clarke Stadium. NCFC scored the opener in the 24th minute with a goal from Dre Fortune, but Edmonton answered with two late goals in the 77th and 80th minutes to win the match. With the result, NCFC and Edmonton have split their last two meetings this season. NCFC won the first match 3-1 at home on April 15. North Carolina FC returns home on July 15 at 7:30 p.m. to take on Puerto Rico FC at Sahlen’s Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
Friday’s box score
FC Edmonton
0
2
2
North Carolina FC
1
0
1
Lineups
NCFC: Brian Sylvestre; Paul Black, Connor Tobin, Christian Ibeagha, Brad Ruhaak, Lance Laing (Saeed Robinson, 85’), Dre Fortune (Brian Shriver, 75’), Nazmi Albadawi (C), Austin da Luz, Tiyi Shipalane (Jose Carranza, 63’) Matt Fondy
Subs not used: Matias Reynares, Kareem Moses, Jonathon Orlando, Steven Miller
FCE: Nathan Ingham (Tyson Farago, 45+’); Sainey Nyassi, Albert Watson, Abdoulaye Diakite (Karsten Smith, 42’), Pedro Galvao; Sabri Khattab (Jake Keegan, 72’), Shawn Nicklaw, Ben Fisk, Mauro Eustaquio; Tomi Amoebi ©, Allan Zebie
Subs not used: Dean Shiels
Goals:
NCFC: Dre Fortune ( 24’)
FCE: Tomi Ameobi (Beni Fisk, 77’), Mauro Eustaquio (Sainey Nyassi, 80’)
Cautions:
NCFC: Jose Carranza 86’
FCE: Abdoulaye Diakite 30’, Albert Watson 32’
Ejections:
NCFC: --
FCE: --
