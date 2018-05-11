For NCFC player, activism has become part of his game
North Carolina FC midfielder Austin da Luz felt he needed to respond in some way to HB2 and the way it portrayed his home state. His "Playing for Pride" fundraising campaign to support LGBTQ rights, has taken off beyond what he ever imagined.
Video: Carolina RailHawks General Manager Curt Johnson introduces Omar Bravo as the newest member of the Carolina RailHawks on Wednesday, July 13, 2016 during a press conference at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, N.C.
Supporters of English soccer club West Ham United, which will play a friendly against the Carolina RailHawks on Tuesday night, pack London Bridge Pub in Raleigh. The gathering on Tuesday afternoon was the club's official pregame party prior to the
A video posted on Facebook shows a Warsaw, NC police officer choking a black man wearing prom attire and slamming him to the ground at a Waffle House. The police department and district attorney's office are investigating.
Duke basketball walk-on Brennan Besser will bike, run and walk across the country this summer to raise awareness and donations for the intellectual and developmental disability (IDD) community. Besser's older sister is IDD.
Fox Road Magnet Elementary School fifth-grade teacher Elizabeth "Betsy" Jordan was named Wake County Schools Teacher of the Year Thursday night. The school celebrated her honor at during a ceremony on campus in North Raleigh on Friday, May 11, 2018
On a Sunday evening, the congregation of Bay Leaf Baptist Church gathered for a special 'Night of Encouragement' for the Neill family, four months into their journey of treating their five-year-old Avery's inoperable brain stem tumor, known as DIPG.