Jan. 01: TV and Radio

Sunday, Jan. 1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon Nebraska at Maryland, BTN
12:30 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College, ESPNU
2 p.m. St. John’s at DePaul, FS1
2:15 p.m. Michigan at Iowa, BTN
2:30 p.m. Penn St. at Rutgers, ESPNU
3 p.m. Providence at Butler, CBSSN
4:30 p.m. Marquette at Seton Hall, FS1
4:30 p.m. Minnesota at Purdue, BTN
5 p.m. New Mexico at San Diego St., CBSSN
6:30 p.m. Colorado at Utah, ESPNU
7 p.m. Tulane at Cincinnati, CBSSN
7 p.m. Ohio St. at Illinois, BTN
8:30 p.m. Washington St. at Washington, ESPNU
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. George Washington at Duquesne, CBSSN
1 p.m. Georgia at Missouri, SEC
2 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina, ESPN2
3 p.m. LSU at Mississippi St., SEC
4 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN2
4:30 p.m. Tulsa at Houston, ESPNU
5 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC
6 p.m. Temple at Memphis, ESPN2
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
1 p.m. High School, Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN
NFL
1 p.m. New England at Miami, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, WRAZ, WNCT, WCMC 99.9, WCLY 1550, WCMC-HD3 (Spanish Broadcast)
4:25 p.m. Oakland at Denver, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
4:25 p.m. New York Giants at Washington, WRAZ, WNCT
8:20 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, WRAL, WITN, WCMC 99.9
NHL
3 p.m. Centennial Classic, Detroit at Toronto, WRAL, WITN
RUGBY
1:30 p.m. English Premiership, Leicester vs. Saracens, NBCSN (same-day tape)
SOCCER
8:30 a.m. Premier League, Tottenham at Watford, NBCSN
11 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace at Arsenal, NBCSN
