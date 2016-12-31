Sports On the Air

December 31, 2016 11:30 PM

Jan. 01: TV and Radio

Sunday, Jan. 1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon Nebraska at Maryland, BTN

12:30 p.m. Syracuse at Boston College, ESPNU

2 p.m. St. John’s at DePaul, FS1

2:15 p.m. Michigan at Iowa, BTN

2:30 p.m. Penn St. at Rutgers, ESPNU

3 p.m. Providence at Butler, CBSSN

4:30 p.m. Marquette at Seton Hall, FS1

4:30 p.m. Minnesota at Purdue, BTN

5 p.m. New Mexico at San Diego St., CBSSN

6:30 p.m. Colorado at Utah, ESPNU

7 p.m. Tulane at Cincinnati, CBSSN

7 p.m. Ohio St. at Illinois, BTN

8:30 p.m. Washington St. at Washington, ESPNU

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m. George Washington at Duquesne, CBSSN

1 p.m. Georgia at Missouri, SEC

2 p.m. Alabama at South Carolina, ESPN2

3 p.m. LSU at Mississippi St., SEC

4 p.m. Kentucky at Tennessee, ESPN2

4:30 p.m. Tulsa at Houston, ESPNU

5 p.m. Arkansas at Mississippi, SEC

6 p.m. Temple at Memphis, ESPN2

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

1 p.m. High School, Under Armour All-America Game, at Orlando, Fla., ESPN

NFL

1 p.m. New England at Miami, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

1 p.m. Carolina at Tampa Bay, WRAZ, WNCT, WCMC 99.9, WCLY 1550, WCMC-HD3 (Spanish Broadcast)

4:25 p.m. Oakland at Denver, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

4:25 p.m. New York Giants at Washington, WRAZ, WNCT

8:20 p.m. Green Bay at Detroit, WRAL, WITN, WCMC 99.9

NHL

3 p.m. Centennial Classic, Detroit at Toronto, WRAL, WITN

RUGBY

1:30 p.m. English Premiership, Leicester vs. Saracens, NBCSN (same-day tape)

SOCCER

8:30 a.m. Premier League, Tottenham at Watford, NBCSN

11 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace at Arsenal, NBCSN

