January 12, 2017 11:30 PM

Jan. 13-14: TV and Radio

Friday, Jan. 13

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

7 p.m. Toledo at Cent. Michigan, CBSSN

7 p.m. Detroit at Oakland, ESPNU

9 p.m. Rider at Manhattan, ESPNU

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

7 p.m. St. John’s at Georgetown, FS1

GOLF

1:30 p.m. Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, first round, at Orlando, Fla., TGC

3 p.m. Latin America Amateur Championship, second round, at Panama City, ESPN2

7 p.m. PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, at Honolulu, TGC

MOTOR SPORTS

6:30 p.m. Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina) (taped), NBCSN

NBA

8 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, ESPN

10:30 p.m. Detroit at Utah, ESPN

NHL

7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, FSCR, WCMC 99.9

SWIMMING

7 p.m. USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin, NBCSN

Saturday, Jan. 14

BOXING

9:30 p.m. James DeGale vs. Badou Jack, for Jack’s WBC World super middleweight title and DeGale’s IBF World super middleweight title, at Brooklyn, N.Y., SHO

BASKETBALL

8 p.m. Hoophall Classic, Hillcrest Academy (Ariz.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), at Springfield, Mass., ESPN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon Dayton at Duquesne, CBSSN

Noon Duke at Louisville, ESPN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

Noon Georgia at Florida, ESPN2

Noon Minnesota at Penn St., ESPNU

Noon UConn at Georgetown, WRAZ, WFXI

Noon Villanova at St. John’s, FS1

Noon Miami at Pittsburgh, FSCR

Noon Virginia at Clemson, WCTI

Noon Winthrop at Campbell, WRDC

12:30 p.m. Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, NBCSN

1 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi St., WNCN, WNCT

1 p.m. Truman St. at Creighton, FS2

2 p.m. Nebraska at Michigan, BTN

2 p.m. VCU at Davidson, CBSSN

2 p.m. Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN

2 p.m. Oklahoma St. at Kansas, ESPN2

2 p.m. Xavier at Butler, FS1

2 p.m. UT-Chattanooga at Mercer, WRDC

2:30 p.m. Saint Louis at George Mason, NBCSN

3:30 p.m. Alabama at LSU, SEC

4 p.m. Houston at UCF, CBSSN

4 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky, ESPN

4 p.m. West Virginia at Texas, ESPN2

4 p.m. Tulsa at Temple, ESPNEWS

4 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse, FSCR

4:30 p.m. Baylor at Kansas St., ESPNU

4:30 p.m. Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure, at Rochester, N.Y., NBCSN

6 p.m. South Florida at Memphis, CBSSN

6 p.m. Maryland at Illinois, ESPN2

6 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas, SEC

6:30 p.m. Mississippi at South Carolina, ESPNU

8 p.m. Wichita St. at Illinois St., ESPN2

8:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU

8:30 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC

10 p.m. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, ESPN2

10:30 p.m. UC Davis at CS Northridge, ESPNU

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon Michigan St. at Rutgers, BTN

4 p.m. Maryland at Iowa, BTN

GOLF

5 a.m. European PGA Tour, South African Open, third round, at Gauteng, South Africa, TGC

1 p.m. Latin America Amateur Championship, third round, at Panama City, ESPNEWS

1:30 p.m. Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, second round, at Orlando, Fla., TGC

7 p.m. PGA Tour, Sony Open, third round, at Honolulu, TGC

MOTOR SPORTS

6:30 p.m. Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (San Juan to Río Cuarto, Argentina) (taped), NBCSN

10 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at San Diego, FS1

NBA

6 p.m. San Antonio vs. Phoenix, at Mexico City, NBA

NFL

4:30 p.m. NFC Divisional playoff, Seattle at Atlanta, WRAZ, WFXI, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

8 p.m. AFC Divisional playoff, Houston at New England, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

NHL

7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, FSCR, WCMC 99.9

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Tottenham, NBCSN

10 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Ham United, CNBC

10 a.m. Premier League, Arsenal at Swansea City, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City, WRAL, WITN

SKIING

3 p.m. FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland (same-day tape), WRAL, WITN

4:30 p.m. USSA Freestyle World Cup, Men’s & Women’s Moguls, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape), WRAL, WITN

SWIMMING

7 p.m. USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin, NBCSN

