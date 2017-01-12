Jan. 13-14: TV and Radio

2:16 Zach Galifianakis makes a documentary about how bad gerrymandering has gotten Pause

3:00 Canes and Make-A-Wish give a 7-year-old a dream day with his favorite hockey team

2:25 Cameron Village shop owner explains recent break-ins

2:19 Masked suspects caught on camera during Durham robberies

2:28 Man charged in murders of 3 students in Chapel Hill makes court appearance

1:04 Rolesville police officer on leave after slamming female student to floor

1:02 Second video shows fight that leads to police officer slamming student to floor

0:15 Video shows police officer slamming female student to the ground

2:56 Obama: 'This gives the Internet one last chance to talk about our bromance'