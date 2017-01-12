Jan. 13-14: TV and Radio

Friday, Jan. 13
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
7 p.m. Toledo at Cent. Michigan, CBSSN
7 p.m. Detroit at Oakland, ESPNU
9 p.m. Rider at Manhattan, ESPNU
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
7 p.m. St. John’s at Georgetown, FS1
GOLF
1:30 p.m. Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, first round, at Orlando, Fla., TGC
3 p.m. Latin America Amateur Championship, second round, at Panama City, ESPN2
7 p.m. PGA Tour, Sony Open, second round, at Honolulu, TGC
MOTOR SPORTS
6:30 p.m. Dakar Rally, Stage 10 (Chilecito to San Juan, Argentina) (taped), NBCSN
NBA
8 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, ESPN
10:30 p.m. Detroit at Utah, ESPN
NHL
7:30 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, FSCR, WCMC 99.9
SWIMMING
7 p.m. USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin, NBCSN
Saturday, Jan. 14
BOXING
9:30 p.m. James DeGale vs. Badou Jack, for Jack’s WBC World super middleweight title and DeGale’s IBF World super middleweight title, at Brooklyn, N.Y., SHO
BASKETBALL
8 p.m. Hoophall Classic, Hillcrest Academy (Ariz.) vs. Westtown (Pa.), at Springfield, Mass., ESPN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon Dayton at Duquesne, CBSSN
Noon Duke at Louisville, ESPN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
Noon Georgia at Florida, ESPN2
Noon Minnesota at Penn St., ESPNU
Noon UConn at Georgetown, WRAZ, WFXI
Noon Villanova at St. John’s, FS1
Noon Miami at Pittsburgh, FSCR
Noon Virginia at Clemson, WCTI
Noon Winthrop at Campbell, WRDC
12:30 p.m. Richmond at Saint Joseph’s, NBCSN
1 p.m. Texas A&M at Mississippi St., WNCN, WNCT
1 p.m. Truman St. at Creighton, FS2
2 p.m. Nebraska at Michigan, BTN
2 p.m. VCU at Davidson, CBSSN
2 p.m. Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN
2 p.m. Oklahoma St. at Kansas, ESPN2
2 p.m. Xavier at Butler, FS1
2 p.m. UT-Chattanooga at Mercer, WRDC
2:30 p.m. Saint Louis at George Mason, NBCSN
3:30 p.m. Alabama at LSU, SEC
4 p.m. Houston at UCF, CBSSN
4 p.m. Auburn at Kentucky, ESPN
4 p.m. West Virginia at Texas, ESPN2
4 p.m. Tulsa at Temple, ESPNEWS
4 p.m. Boston College at Syracuse, FSCR
4:30 p.m. Baylor at Kansas St., ESPNU
4:30 p.m. Fordham vs. St. Bonaventure, at Rochester, N.Y., NBCSN
6 p.m. South Florida at Memphis, CBSSN
6 p.m. Maryland at Illinois, ESPN2
6 p.m. Missouri at Arkansas, SEC
6:30 p.m. Mississippi at South Carolina, ESPNU
8 p.m. Wichita St. at Illinois St., ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Tennessee at Vanderbilt, SEC
10 p.m. Saint Mary’s (Cal) at Gonzaga, ESPN2
10:30 p.m. UC Davis at CS Northridge, ESPNU
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon Michigan St. at Rutgers, BTN
4 p.m. Maryland at Iowa, BTN
GOLF
5 a.m. European PGA Tour, South African Open, third round, at Gauteng, South Africa, TGC
1 p.m. Latin America Amateur Championship, third round, at Panama City, ESPNEWS
1:30 p.m. Champions Tour, Diamond Resorts Invitational, second round, at Orlando, Fla., TGC
7 p.m. PGA Tour, Sony Open, third round, at Honolulu, TGC
MOTOR SPORTS
6:30 p.m. Dakar Rally, Stage 11 (San Juan to Río Cuarto, Argentina) (taped), NBCSN
10 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at San Diego, FS1
NBA
6 p.m. San Antonio vs. Phoenix, at Mexico City, NBA
NFL
4:30 p.m. NFC Divisional playoff, Seattle at Atlanta, WRAZ, WFXI, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
8 p.m. AFC Divisional playoff, Houston at New England, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
NHL
7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, FSCR, WCMC 99.9
SOCCER
7:30 a.m. Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Tottenham, NBCSN
10 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace at West Ham United, CNBC
10 a.m. Premier League, Arsenal at Swansea City, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Chelsea at Leicester City, WRAL, WITN
SKIING
3 p.m. FIS Alpine World Cup, Men’s Downhill, at Wengen, Switzerland (same-day tape), WRAL, WITN
4:30 p.m. USSA Freestyle World Cup, Men’s & Women’s Moguls, at Lake Placid, N.Y. (same-day tape), WRAL, WITN
SWIMMING
7 p.m. USA Swimming, Arena Pro Swim Series, at Austin, NBCSN
Comments