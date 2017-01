Jan. 30: TV and Radio

5:43 Raw video: Hundreds at RDU protest Trump anti-Muslim immigration order Pause

6:32 ‘Let them in’: Refugee, immigrant ban protest draws crowd at RDU

2:19 Trump boasts of executive orders in first weekly address

1:55 DC official: Estimated turnout for Women's March in D.C. at 500,000

1:32 President-elect Donald Trump arrives in Washington

0:26 Trump on cancelled meeting with Mexico's president

1:35 Trump signs "extreme vetting" executive action tightening restrictions for refugees

0:31 Students pitch app that would let families track location of school buses

0:53 Delta grounds flights due to 'automation issue', website also down