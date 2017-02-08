College Notebook

Krzyzewski to receive Court of Honor Award
Duke University and former National Team head coach Mike Krzyzewski will receive the seventh Court of Honor Award from the National Association of Basketball Coaches Foundation at the Court of Honor Gala on June 21.
The award is presented to an individual who has roots in college basketball, values those roots and has gone on to distinguish himself in his profession, exhibiting the highest standards of leadership.
Krzyzewski, the only men’s basketball coach to lead teams to gold medals in three Olympic Games, began a 38-year tenure as a member of the USA Basketball coaching staff in 1979. He served on 21 USA staffs as a head or assistant coach with an overall record of 139-7 (.952). As a head coach, Krzyzewski’s teams posted a 107-7 record while winning seven gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals.
Previous winners of the award include Jerry Colangelo (2009), Bill Bradley (2010), Phil Knight (2011), Jim Nantz (2013), Dick Vitale (2014), John Thompson Jr. (2015) and George Raveling (2016).
Men’s basketball
Duke: Blue Devils sophomore guard Luke Kennard was named to the John R. Wooden Award Late Season Top 20 on Wednesday when the Los Angeles Athletic Club announced the watch list on ESPNU.
Women’s basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Wednesday, Kaaliya Williams was selected CIAA Women’s Basketball Rookie of the Week for the third time this season. The first-year guard-forward totaled 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block against Winston-Salem State University on Saturday.
ECU: Kristen Gaffney posted her third double-double of the season with 25 points and 12 rebounds in the Pirates’ 76-66 loss to No. 22 USF Wednesday night. The Pirates fall to 1-10 in the American Athletic Conference while the Bulls remain in second place with an 8-2 league record.
Women’s tennis
N.C. State: Two players from the Wolfpack have been ranked on the latest Oracle/ITA Collegiate Tennis National Singles and Doubles Poll, as announced Wednesday afternoon.
Duke: Coming off helping the 10th-ranked Blue Devils secure a 4-3 victory over 23rd-ranked Northwestern, freshman Meible Chi was selected the Ronald McDonald House Charities Duke Student-Athlete of the Week.
N.C. Central: Junior Jamie Rogers and freshman Frida Cnossen were named Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Tennis Player and Rookie of the Week, respectively, after teaming up for a No. 1 doubles win in N.C. Central’s only match of the week.
Field hockey
UNC: Emma Bozek, who excelled academically and athletically for the Tar Heels, has been honored as the 2016 Atlantic Coast Conference Field Hockey Scholar-Athlete of the Year. She joins four other Tar Heels – Malin Evert, Ashley Hoffman, Sam Night and Julia Young – on the All-ACC Field Hockey Team, ACC Commissioner John Swofford said Wednesday.
Duke: The Blue Devils featured a league-high seven selections to the 2016 All-ACC Academic Field Hockey Team, Commissioner John Swofford said Wednesday. The Blue Devils led the conference in All-ACC Academic selections for the third consecutive year.
Wake Forest: Six members of the Demon Deacons have been named to the 2016 All-ACC Academic Field Hockey Team, the league announced Wednesday. Representing the Demon Deacons on the list are seniors Jessy Silfer and Sarah Thornhill, sophomores Jule Grashoff, Megan Anderson and Veerle Bos and freshman Nicola Pluta.
Men’s tennis
Elon: The Phoenix snapped a four-match losing skid Wednesday with a 5-2 victory over Liberty in the Phoenix’s first home match of the 2017 season.
Football
Duke: Led by four-time honoree DeVon Edwards, the Blue Devils landed a league-high 14 selections on the 66-member 2016 Academic All-ACC Football Team, the conference office said Wednesday. Duke has led the conference in Academic All-ACC selections for eight consecutive seasons.
Wake Forest: Wake Forest senior safety Ryan Janvion, who last December was named the winner of the Atlantic Coast Conference’s Jim Tatum Award as the ACC’s Football Scholar-Athlete of the Year, headlines a group of six Demon Deacons named to the 2016 All-ACC Academic Football Team, Commissioner John Swofford said Wednesday.
Men’s soccer
Duke: The Blue Devils’ spring slate gets underway Feb. 19 when they host the Pittsburgh Riverhounds of the United Soccer League. The match against the professional team kicks off seven spring contests for the Blue Devils.
Women’s soccer
Wake Forest: Head coach Tony da Luz announced the addition of Hulda Arnarsdottir on Wednesday, bringing the 2017 signing class to six members. She joins the previously announced group of Hannah Betfort, Ryanne Brown, Emily Hull, Abby McNamara and Sofia Rossi.
Volleyball
Wake Forest: California State University, Los Angeles, head volleyball coach Randi Smart will join the Demon Deacons’ staff as the associate head coach, head coach Bill Ferguson announced Wednesday.
Softball
Mount Olive: The Trojans split a pair of games to Chowan University, 3-0 and 6-5 (W), on Wednesday at Nancy Chapman Cassell Field in Mount Olive.
Fencing
Duke: Duke’s freshman Eoin Gronningsater garnered ACC Male Fencer of the Week recognition, and junior Jennifer Ling received Co-Female Fencer of the Week after their performances at the Eric Sollee Invitational.
Men’s golf
Wake Forest: Junior Will Zalatoris is one of 28 golfers named to the watch list for the 2017 Ben Hogan Award. The list was released Wednesday by Colonial Country Club, the Friends of Golf and the Golf Coaches Association of America.
From news releases
