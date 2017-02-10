College Notebook

Duke’s win over UNC sets ESPN streaming record
The Duke men’s basketball program’s 86-78 win over North Carolina at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Thursday was the most-streamed college basketball game in ESPN history, the network said Friday.
The rivalry matchup had an average streaming audience of 109,000 and a total audience of 319,000. The stream was viewed for 12,675,000 minutes. The game broke ESPN’s records in all three metrics and became ESPN’s first college basketball stream to surpass 100,000 average viewers and 300,000 total viewers.
The telecast peaked at a 2.6 overnight during the final minutes of the second half.
Next up, No. 18 Blue Devils will look to win their fifth in a row and sweep their three-game homestand when they host Clemson on Saturday afternoon.
Campbell: Coming off a win over Longwood Thursday night, the Camels make a quick turnaround to play at Presbyterian at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The Camels (12-13, 5-8) held off the Lancers 83-79 Thursday thanks to balanced scoring and clutch possessions down the stretch.
Elon: The team fell to the Delaware Blue Hens, 76-74, in overtime on Thursday inside the Bob Carpenter Center. The Phoenix returns to Alumni Gym at 4 p.m. Saturday to host league-leaders UNCW.
Women’s Basketball
Duke: In a key ACC matchup in Cameron Indoor Stadium, the 14th-ranked Blue Devils turned in an impressive performance, taking down 20th-ranked Syracuse 72-55 to move into sole possession of third place in the league. With the win, the team moves to 21-4 overall and 9-4 in the ACC. The Devils will continue their home stand at 1 p.m. Sunday with Pittsburgh in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
Elon: The Phoenix won its sixth game in a row Friday night, with a 70-58 victory over Northeastern at Alumni Gym. The team has won 15 of its last 16 games since December. Malaya Johnson led the Phoenix (19-5, 11-1 CAA) with 16 points on 6-of-10 shooting. She had a team-high eight rebounds and four blocks in 28 minutes of action.
N.C. State: A winner in five of its last six games, the No. 17/17 Wolfpack (18-6, 8-3 ACC) returns home from a three-game road trip to host Virginia Tech at 2 p.m. Sunday at Kay Yow Court inside Reynolds Coliseum.
ECU: The Pirates (10-14, 1-10) host Temple (18-5, 9-2 AAC) in their final game of a three-game home stand Saturday. The team looks to snap its eight-game losing streak at 5 p.m. against the Owls in Minges Coliseum. The Pirates sit in sole possession of last place in the American Athletic Conference entering Saturday’s matchup with third-place Temple.
Campbell: The team is set to host its annual Play 4 Kay game at 2 p.m. Saturday against UNC Asheville inside Gore Arena. The Camels will be wearing special edition pink uniforms versus the Bulldogs. Prior to the contest, the school will honor cancer survivors in attendance and they will participate in the team’s pregame intros. Fans are encouraged to wear pink to support the cause but can also receive special commutative T-shirts with any donation made to the Kay Yow Cancer Fund.
St. Augustine’s/Shaw: On Saturday, St. Augustine’s will host crosstown rival Shaw University in a CIAA basketball doubleheader at Emery Gymnasium. The women’s game begins at 2 p.m. followed by the men’s contest at 4 p.m.
Cross Country
N.C. State: Ryen Frazier, Elly Henes, Erika Kemp, Alyssa Rudawsky and Aubrey Myjer were named to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association’s All-Academic Team.
Track and Field
St. Augustine’s: On Sunday and Monday the team will attempt to extend its men’s championship streak and aim for its first women’s title in three years at the CIAA Championships in Lynchburg, Va. The meet begins at 12 p.m. on Sunday and 9 a.m. on Monday at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex.
The Falcons have won 19 consecutive men’s conference titles and 16 of the last 20 CIAA women’s crowns, with their last title coming in 2014. Overall, men’s and women’s teams have combined to win over 100 CIAA championships during the indoor and outdoor seasons under head coach George Williams, who has won the most NCAA track and field championships (38) of any coach, regardless of division.
Elon: The women’s track and field team saw three of its athletes qualify for the Eastern College Athletic Conference Indoor Championships as the Phoenix opened the first day at the Liberty Invitational on Friday at the Liberty Indoor Track Complex. Emily Dixon won the heptathlon with 3,702 points and qualified for the ECACs. In the women’s 5,000 meters, Coralea Geraniotis and Shelby Cuddeback advanced to the ECACs.
Duke: The team completed day one of competition at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Ark., and at the Liberty Invitational in Lynchburg, Va. Competition will continue Saturday.
Wrestling
Duke: Five Blue Devils earned spots in the first wrestling RPI rankings released by the NCAA Friday. Two were among the top 30 in the second edition of the coaches’ panel rankings.
Heavyweight Jacob Kasper and 174-pounder Connor Bass represented the Blue Devils in the coaches’ panel rankings, coming in at third and 23rd, respectively. Joining Kasper and Bass in the RPI listings in their weight divisions are junior Thayer Atkins (125), redshirt senior Cole Baumgartner (133) and redshirt sophomore Zach Finesilver (141). The wrestler’s RPI ranking will be taken into consideration along with winning percentage and the coaches’ rankings when NCAA selections are made.
Football
Wake Forest: Head coach Dave Clawson announced Friday the addition of Brad Sherrod to the Demon Deacons’ defensive coaching staff. Sherrod joins the team after serving as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Sam Houston State in 2016. Sherrod helped the Bearkats post a 12-1 record last fall and reach No. 1 in the Football Championship Subdivision final regular season poll.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: Freshman midfielder Catherine Cordrey poured in four goals and four other Blue Devils had multiple tallies in a 20-5 victory over Furman Friday afternoon at Koskinen Stadium. The team reached the 20-goal mark for the first time since last year’s season opener to move to 2-0 on the 2017 campaign. Junior Kyra Harney joined Cordrey in collecting a hat trick on the day, posting three goals and two assists for a team-high five points.
Women’s Soccer
N.C. State: The team increased its talent and depth with the addition of five athletes in the 2017 signing class. The group will contribute in all areas on the pitch and includes signees from all over the country, as well as Germany. The addition of these signees along with early enrollees Lexi Moore and Naomi Powell brings the Pack’s signing class to seven athletes. Santoro’s signing-day class includes Jessica Berlin, Luisa Guttenberger, Mikhail Johnson, Hope McQueen and Tea Smith.
Baseball
Duke: The Duke Baseball Show returns for a fourth season in 2017. The first of 15 shows airs live Monday from the Tobacco Road Sports Café, adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park in downtown Durham. Head coach Chris Pollard and host Chris Edwards return for their fourth season together on the weekly show.
St. Augustine’s: This weekend, the team will play a four-game home and home baseball series against Claflin University. The Falcons will head to Orangeburg, S.C., for a doubleheader at Mirmow Field on Saturday then return to Cary for a twinbill at the USA Baseball National Training Complex on Sunday. Game times are 1 p.m. and approximately 3:30 p.m. both days and admission is free.
Men’s Tennis
N.C. State: The team fell to No. 7 Northwestern Friday afternoon at the J.W. Isenhour Tennis Center. The nationally-ranked Wildcats improved to 10-0 with the win, while the Wolfpack dropped to 5-3. It’s the Pack’s second loss against a top-15 nationally ranked team this season. The Pack dropped a 4-3 heartbreaker to Oklahoma State in its previous match.
Women’s Tennis
Duke: The No. 10 Blue Devils took the first point off No. 6 Georgia and pushed three singles matches to third sets, but fell 4-1 to the Bulldogs on Friday in the opening round of the ITA Team Indoor Championship. The loss was the first of the year for the Blue Devils, who dip to 4-1 overall while Georgia remains unbeaten at 4-0.
ECU/NCCU: Senior Lynsey Cover recorded a straight-set victory for host N.C. Central in a 6-1 women’s tennis dual match loss to East Carolina at the NCCU Tennis Courts Friday afternoon. ECU (2-1 overall) won the other five singles matches in straight sets and opened the day with 6-3 and 6-4 wins in the top two doubles matches to earn the first team point.
Elon: The team kicks off a three-match homestand on Saturday with a 1 p.m. match against Towson at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center. The Phoenix are 2-0 this season at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center after earning a doubleheader sweep of North Carolina A&T and Radford on Jan. 16. The Phoenix have faced Towson each of the past two seasons, winning 4-0 decisions in both matches.
Women’s Golf
Duke: The team is set to kick off the spring season this weekend as the Blue Devils travel to Palos Verdes Estates, Calif., for the Northrop Grumman Regional Challenge, which will be played at the 6,017-yard, par 71 Palos Verdes Golf Club. The Blue Devils will be taking junior Leona Maguire, junior Lisa Maguire, junior Gurbani Singh, sophomore Virginia Elena Carta and freshman Ana Belac. Leona Maguire enters the spring season as the No. 2 rated golfer in the latest Golfweek individual rankings.
Swimming and Diving
ACC: The 2017 Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Swimming & Diving and Men’s Diving Championships are Monday through Thursday at the McAuley Aquatics Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The Men’s Swimming Championship will be two weeks later, Feb. 27-March 2, at the McAuley Aquatics Center.
Field Hockey
Duke: The program, led by head coach Pam Bustin, released its fall 2017 schedule Friday. The Blue Devils will play seven of their 16 regular season contests against teams selected to the 2016 NCAA Tournament field, including two of last year’s semifinalists. The Blue Devils begin the campaign with a pair of scrimmages against Davidson and North Carolina Aug. 12 and 19 in Durham. The squad then makes its official debut on the road the following weekend, traveling to Williamsburg, Va., to face William & Mary Aug. 25.
Bowling
Shaw: The team will compete in the CIAA Bowling Round-Up hosted by Virginia Union University at the Bowl America Southwest through Sunday.
Fencing
Duke: The program will host the annual Duke Meet this weekend in Card Gymnasium. Both days of fencing will kick off at 8 a.m. and go until approximately 4:15 p.m. With three meets completed so far in the 2017 season, the ninth-ranked men hold a season record of 11-5 (1-0 ACC), while the Blue Devil women enter the weekend with a 10-8 (1-0 ACC) ledger.
Softball
Elon: Senior Carey Million’s walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh lifted the team to a 6-5 victory in its season opener over Hampton on Friday in the start of a three-game series at Hunt Softball Park. The Phoenix closes out the series Saturday with a twin bill beginning at 12 p.m.
Campbell: Four home runs and nine stolen bases propelled the team to a pair of victories Friday inside Amanda Littlejohn Stadium to begin the 2017 campaign. The Camels (2-0) knocked off St. Francis (Pa.) (1-1) in walk-off fashion, 7-5, in game one. In game two, the team defeated Maryland-Eastern Shore (0-2) in five innings, 12-4.
Shaw: The team will resume action on Sunday at Meredith College for a non-conference doubleheader at the Meredith Softball Complex with game times scheduled for 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. The Bears (0-2) will look to get its first win of the 2017 slate against the Angels Sunday. The team opened the season at Benedict, where the Bears dropped two games by the scores of 12-1 and 6-2 on Feb. 6.
Gymnastics
UNC: Led by a standout performance from junior all-arounder Morgan Lane, the Tar Heels scored a 195.675 to win a quad meet at Reynolds Coliseum on the N.C. State campus Friday evening. The Heels never trailed en route to the meet title, edging the Wolfpack (195.025), Pittsburgh (194.075) and William & Mary (193.025). It was the team’s highest team score since 2013.
From news releases
