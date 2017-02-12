College Notebook

Duke women down Pitt for 10th ACC win
Lexie Brown tallied 18 points, four rebounds and four assists while Rebecca Greenwell tacked on 11 points and six rebounds as the Duke women’s basketball team rolled past Pittsburgh on Sunday at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The duo helped lead the charge to Duke’s fifth straight conference win.
Jumping out to a quick 7-0 lead to start the game, the Blue Devils (22-4, 10-3 ACC) were fueled by senior Kendall Cooper on the other end of the court with two impressive blocks that kept the Panthers off the scoreboard.
N.C. State: Fueled by a second quarter in which the Wolfpack outscored Virginia Tech 31-8, No. 17 N.C. State (19-6, 9-3 ACC) picked up its third consecutive ACC win with a comfortable 85-71 victory over the visiting Hokies Sunday at Reynolds Coliseum.
The Wolfpack was led by 23 points from Miah Spencer on 11-for-16 shooting. The senior also chipped in nine rebounds and six assists against zero turnovers. Classmate Dominique Wilson joined her in double figures, scoring 19 points while dishing out seven assists.
UNC: Alex Peterson and Brittney Sykes, the top-scoring backcourt in the nation, combined for 61 points to lead No. 20 Syracuse to a 95-64 victory over the visiting Tar Heels on Sunday at the Carrier Dome.
Paris Kea scored 27 points to lead the Heels (13-12, 2-10 ACC). Jamie Cherry had 17, while Stephanie Watts had 10 rebounds and seven points. Sykes scored a career-high 34 points for the Orange, while Peterson added 27.
Men’s Basketball
St. Augustine’s: On Saturday, Anthony Gaskinspoured in 28 points as the Falcons topped crosstown rival Shaw 66-59 in a CIAA contest at packed Emery Gymnasium.
Kenneth Collins added 16 points for the Falcons, who made 10 of 22 3-point attempts for 45.5 percent. Gaskins and Collins combined to hit 9-of-16 3s, including a 4-of-4 shooting effort from Collins.
Women’s Tennis
UNC: The Tar Heels will play for another ITA National Women’s Team Indoor Championship after a dramatic, 4-3, victory over Ohio State in Sunday’s semifinal match.
With this win, the Tar Heels (8-0) earned their third consecutive appearance in the finals and its fourth in the last five seasons. The team won titles in 2013 and 2015.
Carolina will face either No. 1 Florida or sixth-ranked Georgia in the finals on Monday.
Men’s Tennis
Wake Forest: The Deacons remained undefeated and collected their second ranked victory of the season on Sunday with a 4-3 win over No. 12 Oklahoma State inside the Greenwood Tennis Center.
Playing their first match away from home this spring, the Deacons (6-0) stormed out of the gates, cruising to the doubles point. The tandem of Skander Mansouri and Christian Seraphim, the top-ranked doubles team in the country, opened the action with a 6-2 victory over the No. 5 duo of Cash/Kadhe in the top doubles spot.
Mt. Olive: TheTrojans dropped a 6-3 match to Francis Marion on Saturday at the John Walker Tennis Center.
Women’s Golf
N.C. State: The Wolfpack opened competition at the Lady Puerto Rico Classic with a total of 303 (plus-15) to sit in 10th place out of 15 teams.
Naomi Ko turned in the lowest score among the team, as she shot a 74 (plus-2) to sit in a tie for 25th. India Clyburn sits one stroke back from Ko as she posted an opening round of 75 and is tied for 29th.
The Pack will continue play Monday in Puerto Rico, as the Pack will be paired with players from Iowa State and Purdue on holes 11-14 in an 8 a.m. shotgun start.
Track & Field
St. Augustine’s: On Sunday, Falcons jumper Jumonne Exeterwas named CIAA Men’s Indoor Field Athlete of the Year at the CIAA Championships at the Liberty University Indoor Track Complex.
Exeter earned the honor after an outstanding regular season. The two-time All-American won the men’s triple jump at two events.
Baseball
Mt. Olive: The Trojans dropped a pitcher’s duel to Florida Southern College, 1-0, on Sunday in Lakeland, Fla.
Despite the loss, junior Brighton Hudson, who played at Garner High School, pitched seven innings of shutout baseball, allowing seven hits and striking out five in the no-decision.
Softball
N.C. State: The Wolfpack softball team finished its showing at the Florida Atlantic Kickoff Classic with a 9-6 win over Boston University on Sunday.
The team improves to 2-3 while the Bulldogs move to 2-2 on the season.
Campbell: St. Francis (Pa.) (4-1) scored five runs in the sixth inning en route to a 6-3 win over the Camels (3-2), Sunday at Amanda Littlejohn Stadium.
Haydn Parker and Madison Casto recorded the lone hits of the game for the Camels. Casto singled to right field to score Jessica Anderson from third in the second inning and Parker recorded a two-run single to center field in the fifth.
Men’s Lacrosse
Duke: Attackmen Jack Bruckner and Justin Guterding combined for nine goals and seven assists to lead the Blue Devils to a 22-7 win over visiting Cleveland State on Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. The Blue Devils held the Vikings to just one goal in the final 34:29 of the game.
The team scored on 5-of-5 extra-man opportunities while the Blue Devils defense held Cleveland State to zero goals in five man-up chances.
Women’s Lacrosse
Duke: Four different Blue Devils completed hat tricks as the Duke defeated Navy, 20-12, Sunday at Koskinen Stadium. Head coach Kerstin Kimel’s squad topped the 20-goal mark for the second time on the weekend, improving to 3-0 overall following a busy few days of action.
Senior attacker Hayley Shaffer headlined the team’s attack with a career-high four tallies, and Grace Fallon, Kyra Harney and Olivia Jenner also netted three each in the win. The Blue Devils continued to receive a balanced scoring effort with eight different players accounting for the 20 scores.
Fencing
Duke: For the second weekend in a row, the Blue Devils logged a perfect 5-0 record in front of their home crowd Sunday in Card Gymnasium.
After four meets, the Blue Devils women hold a 15-8 (3-0 ACC) season record. A number of teammates will compete at the Junior Olympic Fencing Championships in Kansas City, Mo., Feb. 17-20 before returning home Feb. 25-26 to host the ACC Championships in historic Cameron Indoor Stadium.
