February 13, 2017 11:30 PM

Feb. 14: TV and Radio

Tuesday, Feb. 14

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at VCU, CBSSN

7 p.m. Rutgers at Purdue, BTN

7 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson, FSCR

7 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN

7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ESPN2

7 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College, ESPNU

7 p.m. Tulsa at UCF, ESPNEWS

7 p.m. Florida at Auburn, SEC

8 p.m. Dayton at Saint Louis, CBSSN

9 p.m. Penn St. at Nebraska, BTN

9 p.m. Ohio St. at Michigan St., ESPN

9 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2

9 p.m. Mississippi St. at Georgia, ESPNU

9 p.m. LSU at Mississippi, SEC

10 p.m. Boise St. at New Mexico, CBSSN

NBA

8 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, NBA

10:30 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, NBA

SKIING

6 a.m. FIS Alpine World Championships, Team event, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, NBCSN

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona, FS1

2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, SL Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2

SPECIALS

8 p.m. Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, closing night, at New York, FS1

Sports On the Air

