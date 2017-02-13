Feb. 14: TV and Radio

Tuesday, Feb. 14
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m. Saint Joseph’s at VCU, CBSSN
7 p.m. Rutgers at Purdue, BTN
7 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson, FSCR
7 p.m. Tennessee at Kentucky, ESPN
7 p.m. Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ESPN2
7 p.m. Notre Dame at Boston College, ESPNU
7 p.m. Tulsa at UCF, ESPNEWS
7 p.m. Florida at Auburn, SEC
8 p.m. Dayton at Saint Louis, CBSSN
9 p.m. Penn St. at Nebraska, BTN
9 p.m. Ohio St. at Michigan St., ESPN
9 p.m. Texas at Oklahoma, ESPN2
9 p.m. Mississippi St. at Georgia, ESPNU
9 p.m. LSU at Mississippi, SEC
10 p.m. Boise St. at New Mexico, CBSSN
NBA
8 p.m. Cleveland at Minnesota, NBA
10:30 p.m. Sacramento at L.A. Lakers, NBA
SKIING
6 a.m. FIS Alpine World Championships, Team event, at St. Moritz, Switzerland, NBCSN
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Paris Saint-Germain vs. FC Barcelona, FS1
2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, Leg 1, SL Benfica vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2
SPECIALS
8 p.m. Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, closing night, at New York, FS1
Comments