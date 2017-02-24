Feb. 25: TV and Radio

Saturday, Feb. 25
AUTO RACING
10:30 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
12:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
3:30 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, at Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1
BOXING
8 p.m. Premier Champions, Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd, IBF junior middleweight eliminator, at Birmingham, Ala., WRAZ, WFXI
10 p.m. Premier Champions, Caleb Plant vs. Thomas Awimbono, super middleweights; Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh, 10, heavyweights, at Birmingham, Ala., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. Army West Point at Duke, ACC Network Extra
2 p.m. Austin Peay at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1
2 p.m. Radford at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
4 p.m. USC at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Noon North Carolina at Pittsburgh, WRAL, WCTI
Noon SMU at UConn, WNCN, WNCT
Noon Navy at Bucknell, CBSSN
Noon Virginia at N.C. State, EPSN, WRAL 101.5
Noon Wichita State at Missouri State, ESPN2
Noon Tulane at Temple, EPSNU
Noon Georgetown at St. John’s, FSCR
Noon Hofstra at James Madison, WRDC
1 p.m. Tennessee at South Carolina, SEC
2 p.m. Florida at Kentucky, WNCN, WNCT, WCLY 1550, 95.7, WCMC-HD3
2 p.m. Illinois State at N. Iowa, CBSSN
2 p.m. West Virginia at TCU, EPSN
2 p.m. VCU at Rhode Island, ESPN2
2 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, ESPNU
2 p.m. Seton Hall at DePaul, FSCR
2 p.m. Liberty at UNC-Asheville, WRDC
2:30 p.m. Richmond at Fordham, NBCSN
3 p.m. Penn State at Minnesota, BTN
3 p.m. Creighton at Villanova, WRAZ, WFXI, WCMC 99.9
3:30 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi, SEC
4 p.m. Duke at Miami, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
4 p.m. Marquette at Providence, CBSSN
4 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State, ESPN
4 p.m. Purdue at Michigan, ESPN2
4 p.m. Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College, FSCR
4:30 p.m. St. Joseph’s at St. Louis, NBCSN
6 p.m. Nevada at UNLV, CBSSN
6 p.m. Kansas at Texas, ESPN
6 p.m. Iowa at Maryland, ESPN2
6 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma, ESPNU
6 p.m. LSU at Georgia, SEC
8 p.m. Northwestern at Indiana, BTN
8 p.m. San Diego State at Colorado State, CBSSN
8 p.m. Alabama at Texas A&M, ESPN2
8 p.m. Long Beach State at UC Davis, ESPNU
8:15 p.m. UCLA at Arizona, ESPN
8:30 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn, SEC
10 p.m. BYU at Gonzaga, ESPN2
10 p.m. CIAA tournament, championship, at Charlotte (same-day tape), ESPNU
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
1 p.m. Johns Hopkins at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
1 p.m. St. Joseph’s at Duke, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
1 p.m. Indiana at Illinois, BTN
8 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU, FSCR
DRAG RACING
Midnight (Sunday) NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, at Phoenix (same-day tape), FS1
GOLF
5 a.m. European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, third round, at Johannesburg, TGC
1 p.m. PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., TGC
3 p.m. PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., WRAL, WITN
1 a.m. (Sunday) LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, at Chonburi, Thailand, TGC
MLB
1 p.m. Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
7 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Atlanta, FS1
NBA
5 p.m. Charlotte at Sacramento, NBA
8:30 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, WTVD, WCTI, WCMC 99.9
NHL
8 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, WRAL, WITN
RUGBY
12:30 p.m. English Premiership, Saracens vs. Sale Sharks (same-day tape), NBCSN
RUNNING
7 p.m. Tokyo Marathon, at Tokyo, NBCSN
SOCCER
9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg SV, FS2
10 a.m. Premier League, Middlesbrough at Crystal Palace, CNBC
10 a.m. Premier League, Swansea City at Chelsea, NBCSN
12:20 p.m. Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FS2
12:30 p.m. Premier League, West Ham at Watford, WRAL, WITN
SOFTBALL
3:30 p.m. Carolina Classic, Miami (OH) at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
