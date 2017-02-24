Sports On the Air

February 24, 2017 11:30 PM

Feb. 25: TV and Radio

Saturday, Feb. 25

AUTO RACING

10:30 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, qualifying, at Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1

12:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Daytona 500, final practice, at Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1

3:30 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, PowerShares QQQ 300, at Daytona Beach, Fla., FS1

BOXING

8 p.m. Premier Champions, Deontay Wilder vs. Gerald Washington, for Wilder’s WBC World heavyweight title; Tony Harrison vs. Jarrett Hurd, IBF junior middleweight eliminator, at Birmingham, Ala., WRAZ, WFXI

10 p.m. Premier Champions, Caleb Plant vs. Thomas Awimbono, super middleweights; Dominic Breazeale vs. Izuagbe Ugonoh, 10, heavyweights, at Birmingham, Ala., FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Army West Point at Duke, ACC Network Extra

2 p.m. Austin Peay at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1

2 p.m. Radford at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra

4 p.m. USC at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Noon North Carolina at Pittsburgh, WRAL, WCTI

Noon SMU at UConn, WNCN, WNCT

Noon Navy at Bucknell, CBSSN

Noon Virginia at N.C. State, EPSN, WRAL 101.5

Noon Wichita State at Missouri State, ESPN2

Noon Tulane at Temple, EPSNU

Noon Georgetown at St. John’s, FSCR

Noon Hofstra at James Madison, WRDC

1 p.m. Tennessee at South Carolina, SEC

2 p.m. Florida at Kentucky, WNCN, WNCT, WCLY 1550, 95.7, WCMC-HD3

2 p.m. Illinois State at N. Iowa, CBSSN

2 p.m. West Virginia at TCU, EPSN

2 p.m. VCU at Rhode Island, ESPN2

2 p.m. Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, ESPNU

2 p.m. Seton Hall at DePaul, FSCR

2 p.m. Liberty at UNC-Asheville, WRDC

2:30 p.m. Richmond at Fordham, NBCSN

3 p.m. Penn State at Minnesota, BTN

3 p.m. Creighton at Villanova, WRAZ, WFXI, WCMC 99.9

3:30 p.m. Missouri at Mississippi, SEC

4 p.m. Duke at Miami, WNCN, WNCT, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

4 p.m. Marquette at Providence, CBSSN

4 p.m. Baylor at Iowa State, ESPN

4 p.m. Purdue at Michigan, ESPN2

4 p.m. Mississippi State at Vanderbilt, ESPNU

4 p.m. Virginia Tech at Boston College, FSCR

4:30 p.m. St. Joseph’s at St. Louis, NBCSN

6 p.m. Nevada at UNLV, CBSSN

6 p.m. Kansas at Texas, ESPN

6 p.m. Iowa at Maryland, ESPN2

6 p.m. Kansas State at Oklahoma, ESPNU

6 p.m. LSU at Georgia, SEC

8 p.m. Northwestern at Indiana, BTN

8 p.m. San Diego State at Colorado State, CBSSN

8 p.m. Alabama at Texas A&M, ESPN2

8 p.m. Long Beach State at UC Davis, ESPNU

8:15 p.m. UCLA at Arizona, ESPN

8:30 p.m. Arkansas at Auburn, SEC

10 p.m. BYU at Gonzaga, ESPN2

10 p.m. CIAA tournament, championship, at Charlotte (same-day tape), ESPNU

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

1 p.m. Johns Hopkins at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. St. Joseph’s at Duke, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

1 p.m. Indiana at Illinois, BTN

8 p.m. Oklahoma at TCU, FSCR

DRAG RACING

Midnight (Sunday) NHRA, Arizona Nationals, qualifying, at Phoenix (same-day tape), FS1

GOLF

5 a.m. European PGA Tour, Joburg Open, third round, at Johannesburg, TGC

1 p.m. PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, Honda Classic, third round, at Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., WRAL, WITN

1 a.m. (Sunday) LPGA Tour, Honda LPGA Thailand, final round, at Chonburi, Thailand, TGC

MLB

1 p.m. Spring training, Minnesota vs. Boston at Fort Myers, Fla., MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

7 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Atlanta, FS1

NBA

5 p.m. Charlotte at Sacramento, NBA

8:30 p.m. Chicago at Cleveland, WTVD, WCTI, WCMC 99.9

NHL

8 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh, WRAL, WITN

RUGBY

12:30 p.m. English Premiership, Saracens vs. Sale Sharks (same-day tape), NBCSN

RUNNING

7 p.m. Tokyo Marathon, at Tokyo, NBCSN

SOCCER

9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Hamburg SV, FS2

10 a.m. Premier League, Middlesbrough at Crystal Palace, CNBC

10 a.m. Premier League, Swansea City at Chelsea, NBCSN

12:20 p.m. Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FS2

12:30 p.m. Premier League, West Ham at Watford, WRAL, WITN

SOFTBALL

3:30 p.m. Carolina Classic, Miami (OH) at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra

