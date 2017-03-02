Mar. 04: TV and Radio

1:32 Cold snap could mean trouble for local strawberry farmers Pause

4:10 What's it like to be a conservative on campus? Triangle college students share their stories

0:54 Adaptive PE students in Garner test their March Madness Basketball Skills

1:59 UNC's Roy Williams gets emotional when telling his favorite senior day story

1:39 Feeling sick? Here's how to deal with the flu

0:42 NC State’s Harrelson Hall is gone but students can now enjoy the new green space

1:28 This sunbathing seal just swam 500 miles and was caught on video taking a nap

2:24 Do your part to stop the spread of flu at home

0:13 Watch a stadium rise from a field at Fort Bragg