Mar. 04: TV and Radio

Saturday, March 4
AUTO RACING
9 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga., FS1
10:30 a.m. NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga., FS1
Noon NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, final qualifying, at Hampton, Ga., FS1
2 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, at Hampton, Ga., FS1
4:30 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, at Hampton, Ga., FS1
BOXING
9 p.m. Premier Champions, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles, at Brooklyn, N.Y., WNCN, WNCT
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3 p.m. Princeton at Duke, ACC Network Extra
4:30 p.m. Maryland at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1
6 p.m. Princeton at Duke, ACC Network Extra
8 p.m. TCU vs. Texas A&M, at Houston, FS2
11 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, at Houston (same-day tape), FS2
2 a.m. (Sunday) Baylor vs. LSU, at Houston (same-day tape), FS2
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon Kentucky at Texas A&M, WNCN, WNCT
Noon Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN
Noon Illinois at Rutgers, ESPNU
Noon Villanova at Georgetown, WRAZ, WFXI
Noon Providence at St. John’s, FS2
Noon Pittsburgh at Virginia, WRAL-D2, WCTI
1 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPNEWS
1 p.m. Alabama at Tennessee, SEC
2 p.m. Michigan State at Maryland, BTN
2 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville, WNCN, WNCT, WCMC 99.9
2 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN
2 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas, ESPN2
2 p.m. Xavier at DePaul, FSCR
2 p.m. Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech, WRDC
2:30 p.m. Creighton at Marquette, FS2
3 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma, ESPNEWS
3:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Tournament, first semifinal, at St. Louis, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. Missouri at Auburn, SEC
4 p.m. Arizona at Arizona State, WNCN, WNCT
4 p.m. Baylor at Texas, ESPN
4 p.m. Memphis at SMU, ESPN2
4 p.m. Miami at Florida State, WRAZ
4 p.m. Massachusetts at St. Bonaventure, WRDC
4:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, FSCR
6 p.m. Missouri Valley Tournament, second semifinal, at St. Louis, CBSSN
6 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State, ESPN
6 p.m. Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN2
6 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State, SEC
8 p.m. Dayton at George Washington, CBSSN
8 p.m. Ohio Valley Tournament, championship, at Nashville, Tenn., ESPN2, WCMC 99.9
8 p.m. Texas A&M vs. TCU, FSCR
8:15 p.m. Duke at North Carolina, ESPN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
8:30 p.m. South Carolina at Mississippi, SEC
9:30 p.m. Washington State at UCLA, ESPNU
10 p.m. San Diego State at New Mexico, CBSSN
10 p.m. West Coast Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
Midnight (Sunday) West Coast Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Las Vegas, ESPN2
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, first semifinal, at Richmond, Va., CBSSN
Noon ACC Tournament, first semifinal, Louisville vs. Notre Dame-Virginia winner, at Conway, S.C., ESPN2
1:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, second semifinal, at Richmond, Va., CBSSN
2:30 p.m. ACC Tournament, second semifinal, Florida State-Miami winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner, at Conway, S.C., ESPNU
4 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, first semifinal, at Indianapolis, BTN
5 p.m. SEC Tournament, first semifinal, at Greenville, S.C., ESPNU
6:15 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, second semifinal, at Indianapolis, BTN
7 p.m. SEC Tournament, second semifinal, at Greenville, S.C., ESPNU
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke, ACC Network Extra
GOLF
5 a.m. European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, third round, at Waterkloof, South Africa, TGC
Noon PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City, TGC
3 p.m. PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City, WRAL, WITN
10:30 p.m. LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, final round, at Singapore, TGC
GYMNASTICS
1 p.m. American Cup, at Newark, N.J., WRAL, WITN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. UFC 209, prelims, at Las Vegas, FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
10 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Toronto (same-day tape), FS1
MLB
1 p.m. Spring training, Boston vs. Pittsburgh, at Bradenton, Fla., MLB
NBA
8:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, WTVD, WCTI, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
RUGBY
3:30 p.m. English Premiership, Bath vs. Wasps (same-day tape), NBCSN
5:30 p.m. USA Sevens, Day 2, at Las Vegas, NBCSN
SKIING
9 p.m. FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Jeongseon, South Korea (same-day tape), NBCSN
SOCCER
7:30 a.m. Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United, NBCSN
9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2
10 a.m. Premier League, West Brom vs. Crystal Palace, CNBC
10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester vs. Hull, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool, NBCSN
5 p.m. Women, SheBelieves Cup, England vs. United States, at Harrison, N.J., WFXI
SWIMMING
7:30 p.m. Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis, NBCSN
TRACK & FIELD
10:30 p.m. USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M. (same-day tape), NBCSN
