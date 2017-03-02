Sports On the Air

March 2, 2017 11:30 PM

Mar. 04: TV and Radio

Saturday, March 4

AUTO RACING

9 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga., FS1

10:30 a.m. NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, qualifying, at Hampton, Ga., FS1

Noon NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, final qualifying, at Hampton, Ga., FS1

2 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Rinnai 250, at Hampton, Ga., FS1

4:30 p.m. NASCAR, Camping World Truck Series, Active Pest Control 200, at Hampton, Ga., FS1

BOXING

9 p.m. Premier Champions, Keith Thurman vs. Danny Garcia, for Thurman’s WBA Super World and Garcia’s WBC World welterweight titles, at Brooklyn, N.Y., WNCN, WNCT

COLLEGE BASEBALL

3 p.m. Princeton at Duke, ACC Network Extra

4:30 p.m. Maryland at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1

6 p.m. Princeton at Duke, ACC Network Extra

8 p.m. TCU vs. Texas A&M, at Houston, FS2

11 p.m. Texas Tech vs. Mississippi, at Houston (same-day tape), FS2

2 a.m. (Sunday) Baylor vs. LSU, at Houston (same-day tape), FS2

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Noon Kentucky at Texas A&M, WNCN, WNCT

Noon Indiana at Ohio State, ESPN

Noon Illinois at Rutgers, ESPNU

Noon Villanova at Georgetown, WRAZ, WFXI

Noon Providence at St. John’s, FS2

Noon Pittsburgh at Virginia, WRAL-D2, WCTI

1 p.m. Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPNEWS

1 p.m. Alabama at Tennessee, SEC

2 p.m. Michigan State at Maryland, BTN

2 p.m. Notre Dame at Louisville, WNCN, WNCT, WCMC 99.9

2 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN

2 p.m. Georgia at Arkansas, ESPN2

2 p.m. Xavier at DePaul, FSCR

2 p.m. Southern Mississippi at Louisiana Tech, WRDC

2:30 p.m. Creighton at Marquette, FS2

3 p.m. TCU at Oklahoma, ESPNEWS

3:30 p.m. Missouri Valley Tournament, first semifinal, at St. Louis, CBSSN

3:30 p.m. Missouri at Auburn, SEC

4 p.m. Arizona at Arizona State, WNCN, WNCT

4 p.m. Baylor at Texas, ESPN

4 p.m. Memphis at SMU, ESPN2

4 p.m. Miami at Florida State, WRAZ

4 p.m. Massachusetts at St. Bonaventure, WRDC

4:30 p.m. Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, FSCR

6 p.m. Missouri Valley Tournament, second semifinal, at St. Louis, CBSSN

6 p.m. Kansas at Oklahoma State, ESPN

6 p.m. Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN2

6 p.m. LSU at Mississippi State, SEC

8 p.m. Dayton at George Washington, CBSSN

8 p.m. Ohio Valley Tournament, championship, at Nashville, Tenn., ESPN2, WCMC 99.9

8 p.m. Texas A&M vs. TCU, FSCR

8:15 p.m. Duke at North Carolina, ESPN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

8:30 p.m. South Carolina at Mississippi, SEC

9:30 p.m. Washington State at UCLA, ESPNU

10 p.m. San Diego State at New Mexico, CBSSN

10 p.m. West Coast Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Las Vegas, ESPN2

Midnight (Sunday) West Coast Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Las Vegas, ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m. Pittsburgh at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

11 a.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, first semifinal, at Richmond, Va., CBSSN

Noon ACC Tournament, first semifinal, Louisville vs. Notre Dame-Virginia winner, at Conway, S.C., ESPN2

1:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, second semifinal, at Richmond, Va., CBSSN

2:30 p.m. ACC Tournament, second semifinal, Florida State-Miami winner vs. Duke-Syracuse winner, at Conway, S.C., ESPNU

4 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, first semifinal, at Indianapolis, BTN

5 p.m. SEC Tournament, first semifinal, at Greenville, S.C., ESPNU

6:15 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, second semifinal, at Indianapolis, BTN

7 p.m. SEC Tournament, second semifinal, at Greenville, S.C., ESPNU

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke, ACC Network Extra

GOLF

5 a.m. European PGA Tour, Tshwane Open, third round, at Waterkloof, South Africa, TGC

Noon PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City, TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, WGC-Mexico Championship, third round, at Mexico City, WRAL, WITN

10:30 p.m. LPGA Tour, HSBC Women’s Champions, final round, at Singapore, TGC

GYMNASTICS

1 p.m. American Cup, at Newark, N.J., WRAL, WITN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m. UFC 209, prelims, at Las Vegas, FS1

MOTOR SPORTS

10 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Toronto (same-day tape), FS1

MLB

1 p.m. Spring training, Boston vs. Pittsburgh, at Bradenton, Fla., MLB

NBA

8:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Chicago, WTVD, WCTI, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

RUGBY

3:30 p.m. English Premiership, Bath vs. Wasps (same-day tape), NBCSN

5:30 p.m. USA Sevens, Day 2, at Las Vegas, NBCSN

SKIING

9 p.m. FIS Alpine World Cup, Women’s Super-G, at Jeongseon, South Korea (same-day tape), NBCSN

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. Premier League, Bournemouth at Manchester United, NBCSN

9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2

10 a.m. Premier League, West Brom vs. Crystal Palace, CNBC

10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester vs. Hull, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. Premier League, Arsenal at Liverpool, NBCSN

5 p.m. Women, SheBelieves Cup, England vs. United States, at Harrison, N.J., WFXI

SWIMMING

7:30 p.m. Arena Pro Swim Series, at Indianapolis, NBCSN

TRACK & FIELD

10:30 p.m. USA Indoor Championships, at Albuquerque, N.M. (same-day tape), NBCSN

Sports On the Air

