Mar. 09: TV and Radio

Thursday, March 9
COLLEGE MEN’s BASKETBALL
Noon Big Ten Tournament, second round, Michigan vs. Illinois, at Washington, BTN
Noon ACC Tournament, first quarterfinal, North Carolina vs. Miami, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, WCMC 99.9, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5, WRAL, WITN-D2
Noon Big East Tournament, first quarterfinal, Villanova vs. St. John’s-Georgetown winner, at New York, FS1
Noon Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, La Salle vs. Davidson, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Big 12 Tournament, first quarterfinal, Iowa St. at Oklahoma State, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
1 p.m. SEC Tournament, second round, Georgia vs. Tennessee, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
2 p.m. ACC Tournament, second quarterfinal, Louisville vs Duke, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, WCMC 99.9, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5, WRAL, WITN-D2
2:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, second round, Michigan State vs. Nebraska-Penn State winner, at Washington, BTN
2:30 p.m. Big 12 Tournament, second quarterfinal, Kansas vs. TCU-Oklahoma winner, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
2:30 p.m. Big East Tournament, second quarterfinal, Marquette vs. Seton Hall, at New York, FS1
2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, St. Bonaventure vs. UMass-St. Joseph’s winner, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
3 p.m. Mountain West Tournament, first quarterfinal, Nevada vs. Utah State-San Jose State winner, at Las Vegas, CBSSN
3 p.m. SEC Tournament, second round, Alabama vs. Mississippi State-LSU winner, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
3:30 p.m. AAC Tournament, first round, Temple vs. East Carolina, at Hartford, Conn, ESPNU
5:30 p.m. Mountain West Tournament, second quarterfinal, Fresno State vs. New Mexico, at Las Vegas, CBSSN
6 p.m. AAC Tournament, first round, Tulsa vs. Tulane, at Hartford, Conn., ESPNEWS
6 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, George Mason vs. Fordham, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, second round, Iowa vs. Indiana, at Washington, ESPN2
7 p.m. ACC Tournament, third quarterfinal, Florida State vs. Virginia Tech-Wake Forest winner, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, WCMC 99.9, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5, WRAL, WITN-D2
7 p.m. Big 12 Tournament, third quarterfinal, West Virginia vs. Texas Tech-Texas winner, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU
7 p.m. Big East Tournament, third quarterfinal, Butler vs. Xavier-DePaul winner, at New York, FS1
7 p.m. SEC Tournament, second round, Vanderbilt vs. Texas A&M, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
8 p.m. AAC Tournament, first round, UConn vs. South Florida, at Hartford, Conn., ESPNEWS
8:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, second round, Northwestern vs. Ohio State-Rutgers winner, at Washington, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, second round, George Washington vs. St. Louis-Duquesne winner, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
9 p.m. Mountain West Tournament, third quarterfinal, Colorado State vs. Wyoming-Air Force winner, at Las Vegas, CBSSN
9 p.m. ACC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Notre Dame vs. Virginia-Pittsburgh winner, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, WCMC 99.9, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5, WRAL, WITN-D2
9 p.m. Big 12 Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Baylor vs. Kansas State, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPNU
9 p.m. SEC Tournament, second round, Mississippi vs. Auburn-Missouri winner, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
9:30 p.m. Big East Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, Providence vs. Creighton, at New York, FS1
11:30 p.m. Mountain West tournament, fourth quarter final, Boise State vs. San Diego State-UNLV winner, at Las Vegas, CBSSN
11:30 p.m. Pac-12 Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at UCLA vs. Southern Cal-Washington winner, at Las Vegas, ESPN
BASEBALL
5 a.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Australia vs. China, at Tokyo, MLB
8 a.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, South Korea vs. Taiwan, at Seoul, South Korea (same-day tape), MLB
6 p.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Canada vs. Dominican Republic, at Seoul, South Korea, MLB
9 p.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Mexico vs. Italy, at Jalisco, Mexico, MLB
Midnight 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Australia vs. Cuba, at Tokyo (same-day tape), MLB
4 a.m. (Friday) 2017 World Baseball Classic, tiebreaker game, teams TBA (if necessary), at Seoul, South Korea, MLB
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Friday) 2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 5, Quincie-en-Beaujolais to Bourg-de-Peage, France (same-day tape), NBCSN
GOLF
2 p.m. PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, first round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC
12:30 a.m. (Friday) European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, second round, at New Delhi, TGC
4 a.m. (Friday) European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, second round, at New Delhi, TGC
MLB BASEBALL
1 p.m. Spring training, Detroit at N.Y. Mets, at Port St. Lucie, Fla., MLB
NBA
8 p.m. San Antonio at Oklahoma City, TNT
10:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, TNT
NHL
8 p.m. Detroit at Boston, NBCSN
MEN’S SOCCER
1 p.m. UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1, FC Rostov vs. Manchester United, FS2
3 p.m. UEFA Europa League, Round of 16, Leg 1, Schalke vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, NBCSN
