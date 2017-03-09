Mar. 10-11: TV and Radio

Friday, March 10
AUTO RACING
2 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Kobalt 400, practice, at Las Vegas, FS1
4 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, practice, at Las Vegas, FS1
6 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, final practice, at Las Vegas, FS2
7:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Kobalt 400, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS2
BASEBALL
7 a.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, China vs. Japan, at Tokyo (same-day tape), MLB
6 p.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Colombia vs. United States, at Miami, MLB
9 p.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Venezuela vs. Puerto Rico, at Jalisco, Mexico, MLB
BOXING
10 p.m. Antonio Nieves vs. Nikolay Potapov, bantamweights, at Detroit, SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
3:30 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
6 p.m. N.C. State at Wake Forest, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network Extra
6 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Noon Big Ten Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Washington, ESPN
Noon AAC Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Hartford, Conn., EPSN2
Noon Atlantic 10 Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Conference USA Tournament, first semifinal, at Birmingham, Ala., CBSSN
1 p.m. SEC Tournament, first quarterfinal, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
2 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Washington, ESPN
2 p.m. AAC Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Hartford, Conn., EPSN2
2:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
3 p.m. Conference USA Tournament, second semifinal, at Birmingham, Ala., CBSSN
3 p.m. SEC Tournament, second quarterfinal, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
5:30 p.m. MAC Tournament, first semifinal, at Cleveland, CBSSN
6:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Washington, BTN
6:30 p.m. Big East Tournament, first semifinal, at New York, FS1, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
6:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
7 p.m. ACC Tournament, first semifinal, North Carolina vs. Duke, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, WRAL, WITN-D2, WCMC 99.9, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
7 p.m. Big 12 Tournament, first semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
7 p.m. AAC Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Hartford, Conn., ESPNU
7 p.m. SEC Tournament, third quarterfinal, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
8 p.m. MAC Tournament, second semifinal, at Cleveland, CBSSN
9 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Washington, BTN
9 p.m. ACC Tournament, second semifinal, Florida State-Virginia Tech winner vs. Notre Dame-Virginia winner, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, WRAL, WITN-D2, WCMC 99.9, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
9 p.m. Big 12 Tournament, second semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPN2
9 p.m. AAC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Hartford, Conn., ESPNU
9 p.m. Big East Tournament, second semifinal, at New York, FS1
9 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
9 p.m. SEC Tournament, fourth quarterfinal, at Nashville, Tenn., SEC
10 p.m. Mountain West Tournament, first semifinal, at Las Vegas, CBSSN
11:30 p.m. Pac-12 Tournament, second semifinal, at Las Vegas, ESPN
Midnight Big West Tournament, second semifinal, at Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU
12:30 a.m. Mountain West Tournament, second semifinal, at Las Vegas, CBSSN
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m. Syracuse at N.C. State, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
4:30 p.m. America East Tournament, championship, ESPNU
CYCLING
2 a.m. (Saturday) 2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 6, Aubagne to Fayence, France (same-day tape), NBCSN
GOLF
2 p.m. PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, second round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC
2:30 a.m. (Saturday) European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, third round, at New Delhi, TGC
MLB
1 p.m. Spring training, N.Y. Yankees vs. Philadelphia, at Clearwater, Fla., MLB
NBA
8 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, NBA
10:30 p.m. Washington at Sacramento, NBA
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Werder Bremen, FS2
Saturday, March 11
AUTO RACING
Noon NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Kobalt 400, practice, at Las Vegas, FS1
1 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, qualifying, at Las Vegas, FS1
2:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Kobalt 400, final practice, at Las Vegas, FS1
4 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Boyd Gaming 300, at Las Vegas, FS1
BASEBALL
5 a.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, tiebreaker game, (if necessary), at Tokyo, MLB
Noon 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Colombia vs. Canada, at Miami, MLB
3 p.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Venezuela vs. Italy, at Jalisco, Mexico, MLB
6:30 p.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, United States vs. Dominican Republic, at Miami, MLB
9:30 p.m. 2017 World Baseball Classic, first round, Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, at Jalisco, Mexico, MLB
12:30 a.m. (Sunday) 2017 World Baseball Classic, second round, at Tokyo (same-day tape), MLB
BOXING
11 p.m. David Lemieux vs. Curtis Stevens, for Lemieux's NABO middleweight title; Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Rene Alvarado, junior lightweights, at Verona, N.Y., HBO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. Virginia Tech at Duke, ACC Network Extra
2 p.m. Virginia at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
4 p.m. N.C. State at Wake Forest, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. America East Tournament, championship, ESPN2, WCMC 99.9
1 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, first semifinal, at Washington, WNCN, WNCT
1 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, first semifinal, at Pittsburgh, CBSSN
1 p.m. SEC Tournament, first semifinal, at Nashville, Tenn., ESPN
1 p.m. MEAC Tournament, championship, at Norfolk, Va., ESPN2
1:30 p.m. Ivy League Tournament, first semifinal, at Philadelphia, ESPNU
3 p.m. SEC Tournament, second semifinal, at Nashville, Tenn., ESPN
3 p.m. AAC Tournament, first semifinal, at Hartford, Conn., ESPN2
3:30 p.m. Big Ten Tournament, second semifinal, at Washington, WNCN, WNCT
3:30 p.m. Atlantic 10 Tournament, second semifinal, at Pittsburgh, CBSSN
3:30 p.m. Ivy League Tournament, second semifinal, at Philadelphia, ESPNU
5 p.m. AAC Tournament, second semifinal, at Hartford, Conn., ESPN2
5:30 p.m. Big East Tournament, championship, at New York, WRAZ, WFXI, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
6 p.m. Mountain West Tournament, championship, at Las Vegas, WNCN, WNCT
6 p.m. Big 12 Tournament, championship, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPN
6:15 p.m. SWAC Tournament, championship, at Houston, ESPNU
7:30 p.m. MAC Tournament, championship, at Cleveland, ESPN2
8:30 p.m. Conference USA Tournament, championship, at Birmingham, Ala., CBSSN
8:30 p.m. Big Sky Tournament, championship, at Reno, Nev., ESPNU
9 p.m. ACC Tournament, championship, at Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN, WRAL, WITN, WRAL 101.5, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
9:30 p.m. Southland Tournament, championship, at Katy, Texas, ESPN2
11 p.m. Pac-12 Tournament, championship, at Las Vegas, ESPN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3 (Joined in Progress)
11 p.m. WAC Tournament, championship, at Las Vegas, ESPNU
11:30 p.m. Big West Tournament, championship, at Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
Noon Loyola at Duke, ACC Network Extra
2:30 p.m. Hofstra at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5 p.m. Syracuse at NC State, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
5:30 p.m. Conference USA Tournament, championship, at Birmingham, Ala., CBSSN
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Noon Virginia at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
CYCLING
1 a.m. (Sunday) 2017 Paris-Nice, Stage 7, Nice to Col de la Couillole, France (same-day tape), NBCSN
GOLF
1 p.m. PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, third round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., TGC
3 p.m. PGA Tour, Valspar Champion, third round, at Palm Harbor, Fla., WRAL, WITN
2 a.m. (Sunday) European PGA Tour, Hero Indian Open, final round, at New Delhi, TGC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m. UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Fortaleza, Brazil, FS1
10 p.m. UFC Fight Night, Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum, at Fortaleza, Brazil, FS1
MOTOR SPORTS
7 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Daytona Beach, Fla., FS2
NBA
8:30 p.m. Golden State at San Antonio, WTVD, WCTI
NHL
7 p.m. Toronto at Carolina, FSCR, WCMC 99.9
SKIING
4 p.m. FIS Alpine World Cup, Women's Giant Slalom, at Squaw Valley, Calif., NBCSN
SOCCER
7 a.m. FA Cup, Middlesbrough vs. Manchester City, FS1
7:30 a.m. Premier League, Stoke City at Manchester City, NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. Borussia Dortmund, FS2
10 a.m. Premier League, West Bromwich Albion at Everton, CNBC
10 a.m. Premier League, Everton vs. West Brom, NBCSN
12:25 p.m. FA Cup, Arsenal vs. Lincoln City, FS2
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Leicester City at Arsenal, WRAL, WITN
Comments