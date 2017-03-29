Mar 30: TV and Radio

Thursday, March 30
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
8 p.m. NIT Tournament, championship, Georgia Tech vs. TCU, at New York, ESPN, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
GOLF
Noon LPGA Tour, ANA Inspiration, first round, at Rancho Mirage, Calif., TGC
4 p.m. PGA Tour, Shell Houston Open, first round, at Humble Texas, TGC
MLB
1 p.m. Spring training, Detroit vs. Baltimore, at Sarasota, Fla., MLB
8 p.m. Spring training, Chicago Cubs at Houston, MLB
NBA
8 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago, TNT
10:30 p.m. Houston at Portland, ESPN, WCLY 95.7, 1550
NHL
7 p.m. Carolina at Columbus, FSCR, WCMC 99.9
7:30 p.m. Dallas at Boston, NBCSN
TENNIS
1 p.m. ATP World Tour-WTA Tour, Miami Open, men’s & women’s quarterfinals, at Key Biscayne, Fla., ESPN2
7 p.m. ATP World Tour-WTA Tour, Miami Open, men’s & women’s semifinal, at Key Biscayne, Fla., ESPN2
