Sports On the Air

April 8, 2017 11:30 PM

Apr. 09: TV and Radio

Sunday, April 9

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, O’Reilly Auto Parts 500, WRAZ, WFXI, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

4:30 p.m. IndyCar, Toyota Grand Prix of Long Beach,NBCSN

BOXING

9:30 p.m. Premier Champions, Josesito Lopez vs. Saul Corral, welterweights; Alejandro Luna vs. Andrey Klimov, lightweights, FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Florida State at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. Wake Forest at Louisville, ACC Netowork Extra

2 p.m. Duke at Miami, ACC Network Extra

MEN’S LACROSSE

2 p.m. Villanova at Denver, FS1

7 p.m. North Carolina at Virginia, ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon N.C. State at Georgia Tech, ACC Network Extra

Noon North Carolina at Notre Dame, ACC Network Extra

3 p.m. LSU at Alabama, ESPN2

GOLF

2 p.m. The Masters, final round, WNCN, WNCT, WCMC 99.9, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5 (Joined in Progress)

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:05 p.m. Durham at Gwinnett, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

2 p.m. Carolina at Frederick, WDWG 98.5

MLB

1:30 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore OR Boston at Detroit (1 p.m.), MLB, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

1:35 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

8 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Mets, ESPN, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

NBA

Noon Toronto at New York, NBA

3:30 p.m. Cleveland at Atlanta, NBA

9:30 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Lakers, NBA

NHL

7 p.m. Carolina at Philadelphia, FSCR, WCMC 99.9

8 p.m. Push for the Playoffs: The Final Night, NBCSN

RUGBY

2 p.m. English Premiership, Wasps vs. Northampton, NBCSN

SOCCER

8:30 a.m. Premier League, Manchester United at Sunderland, NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hertha BSC vs. Augsburg, FS1

11 a.m. Premier League, Leicester City at Everton, NBCSN

11:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Ingolstadt vs. Darmstadt, FS2

1 p.m. Women, United States vs. Russia, ESPN

4 p.m. MLS, N.Y. Red Bulls at Orlando City, ESPN

7 p.m. MLS, Colorado at Sporting Kansas City, FS1

Related content

Sports On the Air

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Canes' Bryan Bickell reflects on his final home game

View more video

Sports Videos