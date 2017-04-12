Sports On the Air

April 13: TV and Radio

Thursday, April 13

COLLEGE BASEBALL

8 p.m. Seton Hall at Xavier, FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

9:30 p.m. Indiana spring game, at Bloomington, Ind. (same-day tape), BTN

GOLF

6:30 a.m. European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, first round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC

10:30 a.m. European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, first round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, first round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC

7 p.m. LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, second round, at Kapolei, Hawaii, TGC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7:05 p.m. Charlotte at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

7:05 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

MLB

2 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs OR Pittsburgh at Boston (subject to blackout in local areas), MLB

5 p.m. Texas at L.A. Angels (joined in progress), MLB

7 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto OR Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, MLB

7 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

NHL

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Eastern Conference, Game 1, Toronto at Washington, USA

8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Western Conference, Game 1, Nashville at Chicago, NBCSN

10:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Western Conference, Game 1, Calgary at Anaheim, NBCSN

SOCCER

3 p.m. UEFA Europa League, Quarterfinal, 1st Leg, RSC Anderlecht vs. Manchester United, FS1

3 p.m. UEFA Europa League, Quarterfinal, 1st Leg, AFC Ajax vs. Schalke, FS2

WNBA

7 p.m. 2017 WNBA Draft, at New York, ESPN2

