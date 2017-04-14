April 15: TV and Radio

Saturday, April 15
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m. Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sakhir, Bahrain (same-day tape), NBCSN
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1 p.m. Duke at Boston College, ACC Network Extra
3 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2
4 p.m. N.C. State at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra, WKNC 88.1
4 p.m. Notre Dame at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m. Ohio State spring game, BTN
2 p.m. Missouri spring game, SEC
3 p.m. Michigan spring game (same-day tape), BTN
5 p.m. Nebraska spring game (same-day tape), BTN
7:30 p.m. Minnesota spring game (same-day tape), BTN
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
1 p.m. Virginia at Duke, ACC Network Extra
4 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina, ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Noon Notre Dame at N.C. State, ACC Network Extra
1 p.m. Boston College at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
1 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas, FSCR
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF
9 a.m. ACC Championship, Day 3, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
Noon Syracuse at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
GOLF
6:30 a.m. Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, third round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC
9:30 a.m. European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC
1 p.m. PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC
3 p.m. PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C., WNCN, WNCT
3 p.m. Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, at Duluth, Ga., TGC
7 p.m. LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, final round, at Kapolei, Hawaii, TGC
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
6 p.m. UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Kansas City, Mo., WRAZ, WFXI
8 p.m. UFC Fight Night, Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis, at Kansas City, Mo., WRAZ, WFXI
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5
6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
MLB
1 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
1 p.m. Regional coverage, St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees OR Philadelphia at Washington, MLB
1:07 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)
4 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, FS1
7 p.m. San Diego at Cleveland, FS1
10 p.m. Regional coverage, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB
NBA
3 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Indiana at Cleveland, WTVD, WCTI
5:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Milwaukee at Toronto, ESPN
8 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Memphis at San Antonio, ESPN
10:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Utah at L.A. Clippers, ESPN
NHL
3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Boston at Ottawa, WRAL, WITN
7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Toronto at Washington, NBCSN
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Nashville at Chicago, WRAL, WITN
10:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Calgary at Anaheim, NBCSN
RUGBY
2 p.m. English Premiership, Leicester vs. Newcastle, NBCSN
SOCCER
7:30 a.m. Premier League, Bournemouth at Tottenham, NBCSN
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1
9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS2
10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace, CNBC
10 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, WRAZ, WFXI
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton, WRAL, WITN
3 p.m. MLS, Los Angeles at Orlando City, WRAZ, WFXI
7:30 p.m. NASL, Edmonton at North Carolina, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
