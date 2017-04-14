Sports On the Air

April 14, 2017 11:30 PM

April 15: TV and Radio

Saturday, April 15

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m. Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sakhir, Bahrain (same-day tape), NBCSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Duke at Boston College, ACC Network Extra

3 p.m. Florida at Vanderbilt, ESPN2

4 p.m. N.C. State at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra, WKNC 88.1

4 p.m. Notre Dame at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m. Ohio State spring game, BTN

2 p.m. Missouri spring game, SEC

3 p.m. Michigan spring game (same-day tape), BTN

5 p.m. Nebraska spring game (same-day tape), BTN

7:30 p.m. Minnesota spring game (same-day tape), BTN

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

1 p.m. Virginia at Duke, ACC Network Extra

4 p.m. Syracuse at North Carolina, ESPNU

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon Notre Dame at N.C. State, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. Boston College at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. Oklahoma at Kansas, FSCR

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GOLF

9 a.m. ACC Championship, Day 3, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Noon Syracuse at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra

GOLF

6:30 a.m. Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, third round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC

9:30 a.m. European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, third round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC

1 p.m. PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, third round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C., WNCN, WNCT

3 p.m. Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, second round, at Duluth, Ga., TGC

7 p.m. LPGA Tour, LOTTE Championship, final round, at Kapolei, Hawaii, TGC

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

6 p.m. UFC Fight Night, prelims, at Kansas City, Mo., WRAZ, WFXI

8 p.m. UFC Fight Night, Demetrious Johnson vs. Wilson Reis, at Kansas City, Mo., WRAZ, WFXI

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

6:35 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MLB

1 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

1 p.m. Regional coverage, St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees OR Philadelphia at Washington, MLB

1:07 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

1:35 p.m. Philadelphia at Washington, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

4 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, FS1

7 p.m. San Diego at Cleveland, FS1

10 p.m. Regional coverage, Arizona at L.A. Dodgers OR Texas at Seattle (games joined in progress), MLB

NBA

3 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Indiana at Cleveland, WTVD, WCTI

5:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Milwaukee at Toronto, ESPN

8 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Memphis at San Antonio, ESPN

10:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Utah at L.A. Clippers, ESPN

NHL

3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Boston at Ottawa, WRAL, WITN

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Toronto at Washington, NBCSN

8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Nashville at Chicago, WRAL, WITN

10:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Calgary at Anaheim, NBCSN

RUGBY

2 p.m. English Premiership, Leicester vs. Newcastle, NBCSN

SOCCER

7:30 a.m. Premier League, Bournemouth at Tottenham, NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt, FS1

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Hoffenheim vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, FS2

10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace, CNBC

10 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace vs. Leicester City, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, WRAZ, WFXI

12:30 p.m. Premier League, Manchester City at Southampton, WRAL, WITN

3 p.m. MLS, Los Angeles at Orlando City, WRAZ, WFXI

7:30 p.m. NASL, Edmonton at North Carolina, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

Choice Not Chance Documentary - Trailer

Choice Not Chance Documentary - Trailer 1:27

Choice Not Chance Documentary - Trailer
Star Wars: The Last Jedi 2:13

Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

View More Video

Sports Videos