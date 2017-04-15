Sports On the Air

April 15, 2017 11:30 PM

Apr. 16: TV and Radio

Sunday, April 16

AUTO RACING

7 a.m. FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone (hours 1 &2), at Silverstone, England, FS1

9 a.m. FIA World Endurance Championship, Six Hours of Silverstone (hours 3-6), at Silverstone, England, FS2

10:30 a.m. Formula One, Bahrain Grand Prix, at Sakhir, Bahrain, CNBC

BOWLING

1 p.m. PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, at Portland, Maine, ESPN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Duke at Boston College, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. Notre Dame at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra

2 p.m. N.C. State at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra, WKNC 88.1

COLLEGE BOWLING

8 p.m. Women, NCAA Championship, at Baton Rouge, La. (taped), ESPN2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

3 p.m. Missouri at Auburn, ESPN

GOLF

6:30 a.m. Ladies European Tour, Lalla Meryem Cup, final round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC

9:30 a.m. European PGA Tour, Trophee Hassan II, final round, at Rabat, Morocco, TGC

1 p.m. PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, final round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C., TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, RBC Heritage, final round, at Hilton Head Island, S.C., WNCN, WNCT

3 p.m. Champions Tour, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, final round, at Duluth, Ga., TGC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

5:05 p.m. Gwinnett at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MLB

1:07 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

1:30 p.m. San Diego at Atlanta, FSCR

1:30 p.m. Regional coverage, Tampa Bay at Boston OR Philadelphia at Washington, MLB, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

8 p.m. St. Louis at N.Y. Yankees, ESPN, WCMC 99.9

NBA

1 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Atlanta at Washington, TNT

3:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Portland at Golden State, WTVD, WCTI

6:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Chicago at Boston, TNT

9 p.m. NBA Playoffs, first round, Oklahoma City at Houston, TNT

NHL

3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Minnesota at St. Louis, WRAL, WITN

6 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Pittsburgh at Columbus, CNBC

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN

10 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, first round, Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN

RUGBY

2 p.m. English Premiership, Northampton vs. Saracens, NBCSN

SOCCER

8:30 a.m. Premier League, Liverpool at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN

9:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Werder Bremen vs. Hamburg, FS1

11 a.m. Premier League, Chelsea at Manchester United, NBCSN

11:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Darmstadt vs. Schalk, FS1

