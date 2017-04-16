Sports On the Air

April 16, 2017 11:30 PM

Apr. 17: TV and Radio

Monday, April 17

BOWLING

1 p.m. PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, at Portland, Maine, ESPN

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

6 p.m. Presbyterian at Duke, ACC Network Extra

GOLF

11 a.m. Champions Tour Golf, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TGC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. Lynchburg at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

MLB

11 a.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, MLB

7 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WCMC 99.9

7 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ESPN

NBA

7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 2, Indiana at Cleveland, TNT

9:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 2, Memphis at San Antonio, TNT

NHL

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Ottawa at Boston, CNBC

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Washington at Toronto, NBCSN

9:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Chicago at Nashville, CNBC

10 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Anaheim at Calgary, NBCSN

RUNNING

8:30 a.m. Boston Marathon, at Boston, NBCSN

SOCCER

Noon UEFA Champions League Soccer, Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, FSCR

2 p.m. UEFA Champions League Soccer, Atlético Madrid vs. Leicester City, FSCR

3 p.m. Premier League, Arsenal at Middlesbrough, NBCSN

Comments

