Apr. 17: TV and Radio

Monday, April 17
BOWLING
1 p.m. PBA Tour, Roth/Holman Doubles Championship, at Portland, Maine, ESPN
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
6 p.m. Presbyterian at Duke, ACC Network Extra
GOLF
11 a.m. Champions Tour Golf, Mitsubishi Electric Classic, TGC
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. Lynchburg at Carolina, WDWG 98.5
MLB
11 a.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, MLB
7 p.m. L.A. Dodgers at Chicago Cubs, WCMC 99.9
7 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, ESPN
NBA
7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 2, Indiana at Cleveland, TNT
9:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 2, Memphis at San Antonio, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Ottawa at Boston, CNBC
7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 3, Washington at Toronto, NBCSN
9:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Chicago at Nashville, CNBC
10 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 3, Anaheim at Calgary, NBCSN
RUNNING
8:30 a.m. Boston Marathon, at Boston, NBCSN
SOCCER
Noon UEFA Champions League Soccer, Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid, FSCR
2 p.m. UEFA Champions League Soccer, Atlético Madrid vs. Leicester City, FSCR
3 p.m. Premier League, Arsenal at Middlesbrough, NBCSN
Comments