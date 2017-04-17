Apr. 18: TV and Radio

Tuesday, April 18
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6 p.m. North Carolina vs. Liberty, ACC Network Extra
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5 p.m. Lynchburg at Carolina, WDWG 98.5
7:05 p.m. Durham at Indianapolis, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
MLB
7 p.m. Regional coverage, Boston at Toronto OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (8 p.m.; Subject to blackout in local areas), MLB
NBA
7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 2, Milwaukee at Toronto, NBA
8 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 2, Chicago at Boston, TNT, WCMC 99.9
10:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 2, Utah at L.A. Clippers, TNT
NHL
7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN
7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Pittsburgh at Columbus, CNBC
10 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinals, 2nd Leg, Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, FS1
2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinals, 2nd Leg, Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid, FS2
