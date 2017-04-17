Sports On the Air

April 17, 2017 11:30 PM

Apr. 18: TV and Radio

Tuesday, April 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. North Carolina vs. Liberty, ACC Network Extra

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m. Lynchburg at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

7:05 p.m. Durham at Indianapolis, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MLB

7 p.m. Regional coverage, Boston at Toronto OR Pittsburgh at St. Louis (8 p.m.; Subject to blackout in local areas), MLB

NBA

7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 2, Milwaukee at Toronto, NBA

8 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 2, Chicago at Boston, TNT, WCMC 99.9

10:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 2, Utah at L.A. Clippers, TNT

NHL

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, NBCSN

7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Pittsburgh at Columbus, CNBC

10 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Edmonton at San Jose, NBCSN

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinals, 2nd Leg, Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich, FS1

2:30 p.m. UEFA Champions League, Quarterfinals, 2nd Leg, Leicester City vs. Atletico Madrid, FS2

