Apr. 23: TV and Radio

Sunday, April 23

AUTO RACING

2 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, at Bristol, Tenn., WRAZ, WFXI, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

3:30 p.m. IndyCar, Grand Prix of Alabama, at Birmingham, Ala., NBCSN

COLLEGE BASEBALL

Noon North Carolina at Pittsburgh, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. Duke at Louisville, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. N.C. State at Boston College, WKNC 88.1

1 p.m. Wake Forest at Clemson, ACC Network Extra

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Noon N.C. State at Pittsburgh, ACC Network Extra

Noon North Carolina at Syracuse, ACC Network Extra

1 p.m. Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2

3 p.m. Oregon at Arizona, ESPN2

DRAG RACING

5:30 p.m. NHRA, Spring Nationals, finals, at Houston (same-day tape), FS1

GOLF

6 a.m. European PGA Tour, Shenzhen International, final round, at Shenzhen, China (same-day tape), TGC

1 p.m. PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, final round, at San Antonio, TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, Valero Texas Open, final round, at San Antonio, WNCN, WNCT

3 p.m. Web.com Tour, United Leasing & Finance Championship, final round, at Newburgh, Ind., TGC

5 p.m. Champions Tour, Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf, final round, at Ridgedale, Mo., TGC

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m. Buies Creek at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

2:05 p.m. Durham at Louisville, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MLB

1:30 p.m. Regional coverage, N.Y. Yankees at Pittsburgh OR Boston at Baltimore, MLB, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

8 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, ESPN, WCMC 99.9

NBA

1 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Cleveland at Indiana, WTVD, WCTI

3:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Houston at Oklahoma City, WTVD, WCTI, WCMC 99.9

6:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Boston at Chicago, TNT

9 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, L.A. Clippers at Utah, TNT

NHL

3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 6, Ottawa at Boston, NBC, WRAL

7 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 6, Washington at Toronto, NBCSN

SOCCER

9:10 a.m. Premier League, Manchester United at Burnley, NBCSN

9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, SC Freiburg vs. Bayer Leverkusen, FS2

10 a.m. FA Cup, semifinal, Arsenal vs. Manchester City, FS1

11:30 a.m. Bundesliga, Schalke vs. RB Leipzig, FS2

11:30 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace at Liverpool, NBCSN

1:30 p.m. MLS, Orlando City at New York City, FS1

4 p.m. MLS, Seattle at Los Angeles, ESPN

