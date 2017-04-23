Sports On the Air

April 23, 2017 11:30 PM

Apr. 24: TV and Radio

Monday, April 24

AUTO RACING

1 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup, Food City 500, at Bristol, Tenn., FOX

MLB

7 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, ESPN

7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay at Baltimore, MASN (Satellite available in Triangle area)

8:40 p.m. Washington at Colorado, MASN2 (Satellite available in Triangle area)

10 p.m. Regional coverage, L.A. Dodgers at San Francisco OR San Diego at Arizona (joined in progress), MLB

NBA

7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 5, Milwaukee at Toronto, NBA

8 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 4, Washington at Atlanta, TNT

10:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 4, Golden State at Portland, WCMC 99.9, TNT

