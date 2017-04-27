Apr. 28-29: TV and Radio

Friday, April 28
AUTO RACING
7 a.m. Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, practice, at Sochi, Russia, NBCSN
11:30 a.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, practice, at Richmond, Va., FS1
1 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, practice, at Richmond, Va., FS1
3 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, final practice, at Richmond, Va., FS1
4:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, qualifying, at Richmond, Va., FS1
COLLEGE BASEBALL
6:05 p.m. Duke at Notre Dame, ACC Network Extra
6:30 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network Extra
8 p.m. TCU at Texas Tech, FS1
COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE
6 p.m. Syracuse vs North Carolina, ESPNU
8:30 p.m. Duke vs Notre Dame, ESPNU
COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE
5 p.m. ACC Tournament, semifinal, FSCR, ACC Network Extra
8 p.m. ACC Tournament, semifinal, FSCR, ACC Network Extra
DRAG RACING
7 p.m. NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals, qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (same-day tape), FS1
GOLF
Noon LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, second round, at Irving, Texas, TGC
3:30 p.m. PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, second round, at Avondale, La., TGC
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. Carolina at Frederick, WDWG 98.5
7:05 p.m. Buffalo at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
MLB
7 p.m. Regional coverage, Chicago Cubs at Boston OR N.Y. Mets at Washington, MLB, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)
7:05 p.m. Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
NBA
7:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 6, Washington at Atlanta, ESPNU, NBA
8 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 6, Boston at Chicago, ESPN
10:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 6, L.A. Clippers at Utah, ESPN
NFL
7 p.m. 2017 NFL Draft, second & third rounds, at Philadelphia, ESPN, NFL, WCMC 99.9
8 p.m. 2017 NFL Draft, second & third rounds, at Philadelphia, ESPN2, WCMC 99.9
NHL
8 p.m. NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 2, Nashville at St. Louis, NBCSN
10:30 p.m. NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 2, Edmonton at Anaheim, NBCSN
SOCCER
2:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Bayer Leverkusen vs. Schalke, FS2
TRACK & FIELD
5:30 p.m. Penn Relays, at Philadelphia, NBCSN
Saturday, April 29
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sochi, Russia, CNBC
9 a.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, practice, at Richmond, Va., FS1
10 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, qualifying, at Richmond, Va., FS1
11:30 a.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, final practice, at Richmond, Va., FS1
1 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond, Va., FS1
7:30 p.m. IndyCar, Phoenix Grand Prix, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz. (same-day tape), NBCSN
9:30 p.m. IndyCar, Phoenix Grand Prix, at Avondale, Ariz., NBCSN
BOXING
4:15 p.m. Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, 12 rounds, for Joshua's IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight title, at London, SHO
8:30 p.m. Premier Champions, undercard bouts, at Las Vegas, FS2
10 p.m. Premier Champions, Beibut Shumenov vs. Yunier Dorticos, 12 rounds, for Shumenov's WBA "regular" cruiserweight title; Carlos Zambrano vs. Claudio Marrero, 12 rounds, for Zambrano's WBA interim featherweight title, at Las Vegas, FS1
10:45 p.m. Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, 12 rounds, for Joshua's IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight title, at London (same-day tape), HBO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1:05 p.m. Duke at Notre Dame, ACC Network Extra
4 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m. Arkansas spring game, at Fayetteville, Ark., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m. Missouri at LSU, ESPN
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
2 p.m. ACC Tournament, semifinal, ACC Network Extra, ESPN3.com
DRAG RACING
Midnight (Sunday) NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals, qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (same-day tape), FS1
GOLF
6 a.m. European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open, third round, at Beijing (same-day tape), TGC
1 p.m. PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, at Avondale, La., TGC
3 p.m. PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, at Avondale, La., WNCN, WNCT
3 p.m. LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, third round, at Irving, Texas, TGC
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2
KICKBOXING
3:30 p.m. Glory 40, at Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN2
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. Carolina at Frederick, Doubleheader Game 1, WDWG 98.5
Time TBA Carolina at Frederick, Doubleheader Game 2, WDWG 98.5
6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
MLB
1 p.m. Regional coverage, Tampa Bay at Toronto OR Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, MLB, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)
4 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Boston, FS1, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
7 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, FS1
10 p.m. Regional coverage, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
5 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at East Rutherford, N.J., WRAZ, WFXI
NBA
Times TBA NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, first round, Game 7, Milwaukee at Toronto (if necessary), TNT, WCMC 99.9
Times TBA NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, first round, Game 7, Memphis at San Antonio (if necessary), TNT, WCMC 99.9
NFL
Noon 2017 NFL Draft, fourth-seventh rounds, at Philadelphia, ESPN, NFL
NHL
3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern/Western Conference, semifinal, N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, WRAL, WITN, WCMC 99.9 (if no NBA)
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern/Western Conference, semifinal, Pittsburgh at Washington, WRAL, WITN
SOCCER
6:55 a.m. Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic, FS1
9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln, FS2
10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, CNBC
10 a.m. Premier League, Southampton vs. Hull, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, WRAZ, WFXI
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Burnley at Crystal Palace, WRAL, WITN
7:30 p.m. NASL, North Carolina at Puerto Rico, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3, ESPN3.com
TRACK & FIELD
12:30 p.m. Penn Relays, at Philadelphia, NBCSN
3 p.m. Drake Relays, at Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN
Comments