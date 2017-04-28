April 28: TV and Radio

Saturday, April 29
AUTO RACING
8 a.m. Formula One, Russian Grand Prix, qualifying, at Sochi, Russia, CNBC
9 a.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, practice, at Richmond, Va., FS1
10 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, qualifying, at Richmond, Va., FS1
11:30 a.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Toyota Owners 400, final practice, at Richmond, Va., FS1
1 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, ToyotaCare 250, at Richmond, Va., FS1
7:30 p.m. IndyCar, Phoenix Grand Prix, qualifying, at Avondale, Ariz. (same-day tape), NBCSN
9:30 p.m. IndyCar, Phoenix Grand Prix, at Avondale, Ariz., NBCSN
BOXING
4:15 p.m. Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, 12 rounds, for Joshua’s IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight title, at London, SHO
8:30 p.m. Premier Champions, undercard bouts, at Las Vegas, FS2
10 p.m. Premier Champions, Beibut Shumenov vs. Yunier Dorticos, 12 rounds, for Shumenov’s WBA “regular” cruiserweight title; Carlos Zambrano vs. Claudio Marrero, 12 rounds, for Zambrano’s WBA interim featherweight title, at Las Vegas, FS1
10:45 p.m. Anthony Joshua vs. Wladimir Klitschko, 12 rounds, for Joshua’s IBF and vacant WBA heavyweight title, at London (same-day tape), HBO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
1:05 p.m. Duke at Notre Dame, ACC Network Extra
4 p.m. Clemson at North Carolina, ACC Network Extra
6:30 p.m. Virginia Tech at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network Extra
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m. Arkansas spring game, at Fayetteville, Ark., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
8 p.m. Missouri at LSU, ESPN
COLLEGE WOMEN’S TENNIS
2 p.m. ACC Tournament, semifinal, ACC Network Extra, ESPN3.com
DRAG RACING
Midnight (Sunday) NHRA, Four-Wide Nationals, qualifying, at Concord, N.C. (same-day tape), FS1
GOLF
6 a.m. European PGA Tour, Volvo China Open, third round, at Beijing (same-day tape), TGC
1 p.m. PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, at Avondale, La., TGC
3 p.m. PGA Tour, Zurich Classic of New Orleans, third round, at Avondale, La., WNCN, WNCT
3 p.m. LPGA Tour, Volunteers of America Texas Shootout, third round, at Irving, Texas, TGC
HORSE RACING
4 p.m. Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2
KICKBOXING
3:30 p.m. Glory 40, at Copenhagen, Denmark, ESPN2
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m. Carolina at Frederick, Doubleheader Game 1, WDWG 98.5
Time TBA Carolina at Frederick, Doubleheader Game 2, WDWG 98.5
6:35 p.m. Buffalo at Durham, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
MLB
1 p.m. Regional coverage, Tampa Bay at Toronto OR Baltimore at N.Y. Yankees, MLB, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)
1:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Washington, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)
4 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Boston, FS1, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3
7 p.m. L.A. Angels at Texas, FS1
10 p.m. Regional coverage, Philadelphia at L.A. Dodgers OR San Diego at San Francisco (games joined in progress), MLB
MOTOR SPORTS
5 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at East Rutherford, N.J., WRAZ, WFXI
NFL
Noon 2017 NFL Draft, fourth-seventh rounds, at Philadelphia, ESPN, NFL
NHL
3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern/Western Conference, semifinal, N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, WRAL, WITN, WCMC 99.9
8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern/Western Conference, semifinal, Pittsburgh at Washington, WRAL, WITN
SOCCER
6:55 a.m. Scottish Premier League, Rangers vs. Celtic, FS1
9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund vs. FC Koln, FS2
10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester City at West Bromwich Albion, CNBC
10 a.m. Premier League, Southampton vs. Hull, NBCSN
12:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Wolfsburg vs. Bayern Munich, WRAZ, WFXI
12:30 p.m. Premier League, Burnley at Crystal Palace, WRAL, WITN
7:30 p.m. NASL, North Carolina at Puerto Rico, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3, ESPN3.com
TRACK & FIELD
12:30 p.m. Penn Relays, at Philadelphia, NBCSN
3 p.m. Drake Relays, at Des Moines, Iowa, NBCSN
