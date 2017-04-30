May 01: TV and Radio

Monday, May 1
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m. Buies Creek at Carolina, WDWG 98.5
MLB
7 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, ESPN, MASN (Satellite available in Triangle area)
10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, MLB
NBA
7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 1, Toronto at Cleveland, TNT
9:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 1, Houston at San Antonio, TNT
NHL
7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 3, Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN
SOCCER
3 p.m. Premier League, Liverpool at Watford, NBCSN
3:25 p.m. FIFA Beach World Cup, Italy vs. Mexico, at Nassau, Bahamas, FS1
