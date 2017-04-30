Sports On the Air

April 30, 2017 11:30 PM

May 01: TV and Radio

Monday, May 1

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. Buies Creek at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

MLB

7 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, ESPN, MASN (Satellite available in Triangle area)

10 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, MLB

NBA

7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 1, Toronto at Cleveland, TNT

9:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 1, Houston at San Antonio, TNT

NHL

7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 3, Washington at Pittsburgh, NBCSN

SOCCER

3 p.m. Premier League, Liverpool at Watford, NBCSN

3:25 p.m. FIFA Beach World Cup, Italy vs. Mexico, at Nassau, Bahamas, FS1

