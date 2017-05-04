May 04: TV and Radio

Thursday, May 4
GOLF
2 p.m. PGA Tour, Well Fargo Championship, first round, at Wilmington, TGC
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
10:35 a.m. Durham at Gwinnett, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5
7 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5
MLB
1 p.m. Regional coverage, Cleveland at Detroit OR Oakland at Minnesota, MLB
1:05 p.m. Arizona at Washington, MASN (Satellite available in Triangle area)
4 p.m. Regional coverage, Philadelphia at Chicago Cubs OR Texas at Houston (games joined in progress), MLB
7 p.m. Regional coverage, Baltimore at Boston OR Miami at Tampa Bay, MLB
7:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, MASN (Satellite available in Triangle area)
NBA
8 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 3, Boston at Washington, ESPN
10:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 2, Utah at Golden State, ESPN
NHL
7:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 4, Ottawa at N.Y. Rangers, WCMC 99.9, NBCSN
SOCCER
3 p.m. UEFA Europa League, semifinal, 1st Leg, Celta Vigo vs. Manchester United, FS1
6:25 p.m. FIFA Beach World Cup, third semifinal, Switzerland vs. Iran, at Nassau, Bahamas, FS2
8 p.m. FIFA Beach World Cup, fourth semifinal, Italy vs. Senegal, at Nassau, Bahamas, FS2
Comments