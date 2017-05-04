Sports On the Air

May 04, 2017 11:30 PM

May 05-06: TV and Radio

Friday, May 5

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sparks Energy 300, practice, at Talladega, Ala., FS1

1:30 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sparks Energy 300, final practice, at Talladega, Ala., FS1

2:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Geico 500, practice, at Talladega, Ala., FS1

4:30 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Geico 500, final practice, at Talladega, Ala., FS1

6 p.m. ARCA, General Tire 200, at Talladega, Ala., FS1

BOXING

8 p.m. Yuriorkis Gamboa vs. Robinson Castellanos, lightweights, at Las Vegas, ESPN2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra

6:30 p.m. Delaware at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m. Louisville at N.C. State, ACC Network Extra

DRAG RACING

8 p.m. NHRA, Southern Nationals, qualifying, at Atlanta (same-day tape), FS1

GOLF

2 p.m. PGA Tour, Well Fargo Championship, second round, at Wilmington, TGC

6 p.m. Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, first round, at The Woodlands, Texas (same-day tape), TGC

HORSE RACING

Noon Kentucky Derby Oaks, at Louisville, Ky., NBCSN

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MLB

2 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, MLB

7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

8 p.m. Regional coverage, Cleveland at Kansas City OR Boston at Minnesota, MLB

NBA

7 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 3, Cleveland at Toronto, ESPN

9:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 3, San Antonio at Houston, ESPN, WCMC 99.9

NHL

8 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 6, Nashville at St. Louis, NBCSN

10:30 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 5, Edmonton at Anaheim, NBCSN

SOCCER

2:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Koln vs. Werder Bremen, FS2

Saturday, May 6

AUTO RACING

8:30 a.m. FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (hours 1-3), at Spa, Belgium, FS1

10:30 a.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sparks Energy 300, qualifying, at Talladega, Ala., FS1

11:30 a.m. FIA World Endurance Championship, WEC 6 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps (hours 4-6), at Spa, Belgium, FS2

1 p.m. NASCAR, Xfinity Series, Sparks Energy 300, at Talladega, Ala., WRAZ, WFXI

4 p.m. NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup Series, Geico 500, qualifying, at Talladega, Ala., WRAZ, WFXI

7 p.m. IMSA, Weathertech Sportscar Championship, Circuit of The Americas 120, at Austin, Texas (same-day tape), FS1

COLLEGE BASEBALL

1 p.m. Texas at TCU, ESPN2

4 p.m. Boston College at Wake Forest, ACC Network Extra

6:30 p.m. Delaware at N.C. State, WKNC 88.1, ACC Network

COLLEGE MEN’S LACROSSE

4:30 p.m. Big East Tournament, championship, at Providence, R.I., FS2

COLLEGE WOMEN’S LACROSSE

2:30 p.m. Big East Tournament, championship, at Villanova, Pa., FS2

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

5 p.m. Louisville at N.C. State, ACC Network Extra

8 p.m. Auburn at Alabama, ESPN2

DRAG RACING

1 a.m. (Sunday) NHRA, Southern Nationals, qualifying, at Atlanta (same-day tape), FS1

GOLF

7:30 a.m. European PGA Tour, GolfSixes, Day 1, at Hemel Hempstead, England, TGC

1 p.m. PGA Tour, PGA Tour, Well Fargo Championship, third round, at Wilmington, TGC

3 p.m. PGA Tour, PGA Tour, Well Fargo Championship, third round, at Wilmington, WNCN, WNCT

3 p.m. Champions Tour, Insperity Invitational, second round, at The Woodlands, Texas, TGC

HORSE RACING

2:30 p.m. Kentucky Derby, at Louisville, Ky., WRAL, WITN, WCMC 99.9

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

5 p.m. Frederick at Carolina, WDWG 98.5

7:05 p.m. Durham at Norfolk, WDNC 620, 99.3, 96.5

MLB

2 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, MLB

4 p.m. Cleveland at Kansas City, FS1, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

7 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Chicago Cubs, WRAZ, WFXI

7:05 p.m. Washington at Philadelphia, MASN (satellite available in Triangle area)

7:05 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Baltimore, MASN2 (satellite available in Triangle area)

10 p.m. Regional coverage, Texas at Seattle OR L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, MLB

MOTOR SPORTS

10 p.m. AMA, Monster Energy Supercross, at Las Vegas, FS1

NBA

8:30 p.m. NBA Playoffs, Western Conference, semifinal, Game 3, Golden State at Utah, WTVD, WCTI, WCMC 99.9

NHL

3 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 5, N.Y. Rangers at Ottawa, NBCSN

7:15 p.m. Stanley Cup Playoffs, Eastern Conference, semifinal, Game 5, Pittsburgh at Washington, WRAL, WITN

SOCCER

7:40 a.m. Premier League, Crystal Palace at Manchester City, NBCSN

9:20 a.m. Bundesliga, Bayern Munich vs. Darmstadt, FS2

10 a.m. Premier League, Leicester City vs. Watford, CNBC

9:55 a.m. Premier League, Hull vs. Sunderland, NBCSN

12:30 p.m. Bundesliga, Hertha Berlin vs. RB Leipzig, FS1

12:30 p.m. Premier League, Swansea vs. Everton, WRAL, WITN

2:55 p.m. MLS, Toronto at Seattle, ESPN

7:30 p.m. FIFA Beach World Cup, first semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas (same-day tape), FS2

7:30 p.m. NASL, San Francisco at North Carolina, WRAL2, Spectrum SportsChannel, WCLY 95.7, 1550, WCMC-HD3

9 p.m. FIFA Beach World Cup, second semifinal, at Nassau, Bahamas (same-day tape), FS2

SWIMMING

7 p.m. Arena Pro Swim Series, at Atlanta, NBCSN

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

After 29 years, Men at Work leaving downtown Raleigh

After 29 years, Men at Work leaving downtown Raleigh 1:28

After 29 years, Men at Work leaving downtown Raleigh
Loyal customers flock to Smithfield’s during lunch hour 0:52

Loyal customers flock to Smithfield’s during lunch hour
Mudcats pull off the old 'hidden ball trick' for an out 1:15

Mudcats pull off the old 'hidden ball trick' for an out

View More Video

Sports Videos